FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A federally licensed firearms dealer has been sentenced to four years in federal prison after he was convicted for selling guns to unlicensed dealers for resale.Jonathan Ludlow, 48, pleaded guilty in January to conspiracy to deal in firearms without a license and to make false statements on ATF forms as well was possession of an unregistered silencer. He was sentenced on May 27 by U.S. District Judge Reed C. O'Connor in Fort Worth."Federal firearm laws are designed to keep guns out the wrong hands. Responsible licensed gun dealers are often the first line of defense in...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO