Lewis Capaldi is coming back and fans should see what he prepared for them. In 2019 and 2020, his debut album was the best-selling album in the United Kingdom. And then he somehow vanished from the charts - not producing anything new for his fans. But he's now back, promising a "surreal" album that fans would be happy to listen to after a hiatus of 3 years.

MUSIC ・ 23 HOURS AGO