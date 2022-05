Only the most important bands make history. As their frontman Bobby Vylan triumphantly reveals tonight, Bob Vylan can count themselves as one of them. They are, after all, the first artist to ever record, mix, and produce an album all by themselves, release it on their own label, and have it reach the UK Top 20. And although it’s highly unlikely anyone’s keeping a record, they’re probably making history by being the first band to start off a sold-out Underworld show with “a bit of light exercise and meditation”.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO