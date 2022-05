Something to look forward to: Microsoft has started to roll out the significant changes to OneNote it teased last August, including a visual overhaul and new organization features, with more still to come. The biggest additions to the note-taking app involve dictation with smart pens, voice, AI, and cameras. If you're confused about which of the two Windows versions of OneNote will receive the changes, Microsoft plans to unify them.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO