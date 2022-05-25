ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

A Letter From A Black Man To America

By Bilal G. Morris
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cAolo_0fplxpZC00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NDJJ4_0fplxpZC00

Source: Andrew Lichtenstein / Getty


D ear America,

It’s been two years since I watched George Floyd lose his life at the hands of the police and I need to be honest with you, I am not healed one bit. It still feels like it was yesterday.

As a Black man in America, I am forced to live with the fear that a minor encounter with a police officer could mean my mother will never get to hear my voice again.

I also have to live with the pain and anger that consumes me when another Black man is killed by the police.

I’m tired.

George Floyd still could have been any of us.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E6fue_0fplxpZC00

Since then I’ve asked myself so many questions. How come the police hate us? Will I ever get to live a life free of fear, free of pain, and anger? But the question that scares me the most is, do I need to see a therapist? The answer to the last question is, probably.

When soldiers go to war, some come back broken because of the devastation, destruction, and trauma they had to endure. It’s called PTSD, or post-traumatic stress disorder and it’s a serious condition.

If you can have sympathy for a soldier’s pain, how come you have little for Black pain. Our trauma is just as real as anyone else’s and we never signed up for it.

In 2007, Robert. T. Carter theorized that individuals of color who experience racially charged discrimination as traumatic and often generate responses similar to post-traumatic stress . This was known as Race-based traumatic stress. It’s defined as the traumatic response to stress following a racial encounter.

Racial trauma can be experienced by an individual or by an entire community and can also come with a host of symptoms such as anxiety and depression, loss of appetite, nightmares, low self-esteem, etc.

Long terms effects could even lead to decreased quality of life and a reduced life span.

Every time a Black person witnesses police brutality it mentally breaks us a little. If we do not recognize our brokenness we may never heal.

This is where you come in America.

We can not get better without you acknowledging our pain and understanding we are all in this together. When we are broken, so is America whether you can see it or not.

Police brutality didn’t end in the two years after George Floyd was killed and It probably won’t end anytime soon. But Black people know this and don’t expect it to change. What we do expect is your love and your acknowledgment of our pain. Once we get that, maybe we can get to the light at the end of the tunnel.

Yours Truly,

Bilal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4elaqS_0fplxpZC00

Source: The Washington Post / Getty


SEE ALSO:

HBCU Students Blamed As Cops Cleared For Violent Arrests At George Floyd Protest

OP-ED: Black Mothers Have Much At Stake In This Election Especially Autonomy And Freedom

Comments / 26

Joebeacon
3d ago

Well maybe instead of blaming everyone else try raising your kids to have respect, Clean up your neighborhoods, Stop idolizing gangs and get an education. Listen when police tell you something. When I was younger police would sit outside my house waiting for me I was always in trouble but I never tried fighting them and listened when I was told to do something it's pretty easy to do.

Reply(2)
23
Allfacts
3d ago

Floyd brought that upon himself!he was a drug dealer and criminal, if he had followed law enforcement instructions he would most likely be alive today, in prison but alive. Move on!

Reply(1)
12
Twister
2d ago

Hey, Black Man In America! Why Don't You Address The 78 Percent Out Of Wedlock Birth Rate Among The Blacks, And The Lack Of Fathers In The Home?

Reply(1)
8
Related
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Police Brutality#Depression#Stress#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Race
In Style

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Got Engaged to Her Longtime Boyfriend, Riley Roberts

United States Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez confirmed speculation that she and her longtime partner, Riley Roberts, are engaged. Insider reports that she shared the news on Twitter, noting that the two got engaged last month in Puerto Rico. Though details on exactly how Roberts asked weren't revealed, AOC added that they haven't started planning their ceremony just yet and are "taking some space to savor this time."
WASHINGTON, DC
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Smallest State in America

The United States is the fourth largest country in the world, based on square mileage of 3,618,783. That puts it behind Russia, Canada, and China. The 50 states that make up the country vary considerably in size. Alaska takes up 17% of the area of the United States. Thirteen states each cover less than 1% […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy