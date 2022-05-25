ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Ideas for a Wonderful Weekend in Houston, TX

samantha-brown.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you need just one more reason to book a weekend in Houston, know we loved our time in this city so much, we filmed not just one but two episodes of “Places to Love” here. That’s right! Not only did we kick off our show with a visit Texas’s biggest...

samantha-brown.com

travelnoire.com

The Best Cheap Eats In Houston, Texas

Just like most things in Texas, Houston does it big when it comes to food. But who says you have to break the bank to enjoy all the sites this city has to offer? This list features the best cheap eats in Houston. Oishii offers small plates of seaweed salad,...
HOUSTON, TX
thebuzzmagazines.com

Maverick, age 2.5

Hi there, I’m Maverick! I enjoy long walks under big shady trees and exploring new places in and around Houston. I’ve been known to run a lap or two around Memorial Park or down the Buffalo Bayou, and love frequenting dog-friendly shops and restaurants – I’m always looking for new places to stop in. I have a soft spot for Starbucks, since they give me Pup Cups. It’s a good day in the neighborhood when I have the chance to greet my neighbors and canine companions. I really love meeting kiddos, who are usually up to play a little ball with me. When I’m not visiting neighbors, I visit nursing homes and rehab centers. Whether I’m offering a lick or a shoulder to lean on, I try to be a gentle giant and do what I can to brighten peoples’ days. I’d love to meet you out and about the neighborhood (or dog park) one day! Got a cute critter? Email a picture of your pet with approximately 150 words to [email protected] or mail it to The Buzz Magazines, 5001 Bissonnet, Suite 100, Bellaire, Texas 77401.
HOUSTON, TX
thebuzzmagazines.com

Theo, age 11 months

Hi! My name is Theo Mochi Nguyen. I’ve been in Houston for four months now. I’m an 11-month-old Bichon Frise. I like to walk in the West U neighborhood. One day, I ate a frog on a walk. A neighbor held me while my mom yanked it out! I ate a bit before they took it from me. Oh, how good it tasted! In the morning after my walks, I go to the dining room, where I can bask in the sunshine from the two windows. My favorite activities are playing fetch in the big yard behind the house and being a kissing machine. I love to kiss anyone I see – on the lips! When my sister, Camryn (7), plays soccer, I try to push the ball with my head to play with her. I love exploring all around Houston, especially the farmers markets. I can’t wait to see more of this vibrant city! Got a cute critter? Email a picture of your pet with approximately 150 words to [email protected] or mail it to The Buzz Magazines, 5001 Bissonnet, Suite 100, Bellaire, Texas 77401.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: Splashway Waterpark & Campground

SHERIDAN, Texas — KHOU 11 News viewer Kristen answered our call for hidden gems in the greater Houston area, suggesting we drive about 90 minutes west of Houston to Sheridan, Texas, to check out Splashway Waterpark & Campground. "I love Splashway. My family’s been coming here for more than...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Crafty Crab coming to League City & more business news

Here is a roundup of recent business news around Clear Lake and League City. Crafty Crab is still on its way to League City at 112 N. Gulf Freeway. An opening window has not been determined. The seafood restaurant, which has Houston and Pearland locations, serves catfish, shrimp, oysters, lobster and crab in a variety of styles. Crafty Crab also has locations in Florida, Maryland and other states. 832-856-1111. www.craftycrabrestaurant.com.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Jalyn Smoot

Dallas experienced the largest population growth in the U.S over the last year. Houston and Austin also rank in top five

Dallas is one of four Texas cities to finish inside the top ten in growth in 2021Sean Pavone/iStock. Everything is bigger in Texas and that includes the population booms. Dallas Fort-Worth compiled the largest population growth of any U.S metro area from July 2020 to July 2021, according to the latest estimates from the U.S Census Bureau.
DALLAS, TX
fox26houston.com

2 Houston-area sisters looking to be adopted together

HOUSTON - They say art heals but so, too, can having a sibling. "I want to be adopted with my sister because I feel like my whole life I've been without her," said 16-year-old Julissa. "Ever since we got back in the system, we have been separated for like three years."
HOUSTON, TX
Texas Monthly

Inside the Oldest, Largest Independent Comic Book Store in Texas

A brilliant blue building has stood watch over Houston for over 45 years, and today it’s the largest and oldest privately owned comic book store in the state. Third Planet Sci-Fi Superstore is a purveyor of half a million comic books and collectibles. From DC to Marvel, every universe is represented, making this the perfect paradise for comic-book lovers everywhere. Heck—even the store’s legal documents are comics.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Press

Houston Bucket List: The Top 100 Things to Do in Houston Returns

It's back! Twice in the last decade, we at the Houston Press have compiled our list of the 100 things every Houstonian must do. The first list was nearly 10 years ago and limited to a very small radius around the city (30 miles). In 2017, we expanded it to include distances slightly farther away — up to 100 miles — given at how much is so close to us. How can we exclude the Gulf of Mexico?
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Jeannie Mae’s Creole Soul Food, located east of Pearland, celebrating anniversary

Jeannie Mae’s Creole Soul Food, located at 12830 Scarsdale Blvd., Houston, just out of Pearland city limits, celebrated its one-year anniversary in May. The restaurant offers Creole food, including its popular seafood gumbo bowl, stewed turkey wing with white rice and green beans, and the beef hot sausage patty po'boy. 281-416-4303. www.facebook.com/jeanniescreolesoul.
PEARLAND, TX
Texas Monthly

An Internationally Renowned Concert Hall in Small-town Texas

More than a half century ago, James Dick returned from studying classical piano in Europe. He set out to create his own music conservatory, offering a unique experience to classical musicians used to the major metropolitan areas where orchestras thrive. Out among the cow pastures and rolling hills between Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Houston

Houston's oldest family-owned grocery store announces end of an epicurean era

Houston's oldest family-owned grocery store will soon close its doors. Rice Epicurean Market announced it will close its remaining location in Briargrove at the end of July. Located at 2020 Fountain View Dr., the store will become a new location of Spec's Wines, Spirits, and Finer Foods. It is expected to open later this year, according to the letter, which was authored by owners Gary Friedlander, Bruce Levy, Tommy Friedlander, Scott Silverman, and Phil Cohen.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

The importance of dreams & what they mean

HOUSTON — Doctor Gail Gross has written several books on how to deal with grief, how to raise smart, secure, successful children. Now, she has a book written for children on Amazon Kindle named, "My Flat Hat." To connect with Dr. Gail Gross visit her website.
HOUSTON, TX

