Sedalia, MO

Sedalia Man Arrested for Driving While Suspended

By Randy Kirby
 3 days ago
Pettis County Deputies spotted an individual Saturday evening who they knew to have a warrant for his arrest, and also had a suspended driving status. Deputies attempted to stop...

MSHP Arrest Reports for May 27, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 25-year-old Savannah T. Stetzenbach of Sedalia at 4:13 p.m. Wednesday in Johnson County. She was charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. Stetzenbach was taken to the Johnson County Jail on a 12-hour hold. The...
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
Fulton prosecuting attorney arrested for alleged assault

FULTON — The Fulton prosecuting attorney was arrested for Fourth Degree Assault Wednesday after an investigation by the Callaway County Sheriff's office. According to a press release, Eric Qualls, the prosecuting attorney for the city of Fulton, was identified as the suspect of an alleged assault at a business in the 100 block of East 5th Street in Fulton on May 18.
FULTON, MO
Sedalia Police Reports For May 26, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday morning, Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of West 7th Street and South Quincy Avenue for a speeding violation. The driver was identified, and found to have a municipal warrant for Failure to Appear on original charges of Driving While Suspended. Morgan T. Foote, 24, of Sedalia, was arrested on the warrant and transported to the Pettis County Jail with a $100 cash only bond.
SEDALIA, MO
Sedalia, MO
Pettis County, MO
Sedalia, MO
Pettis County, MO
Missouri Crime & Safety
Two In Custody For Alleged Involuntary Manslaughter

Charges of Alleged involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance, resulted in the arrested of 46-year-old Daisy Lee Maddox of Brookfield and 47-year-old Brandi Lynn Glosser of Chula. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department and Chillicothe Police Department booked the two into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail. Further details of the investigations have not been released. The warrants were issued by the Livingston County Court. Both are held with no bond allowed.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For May 27, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday night, Pettis County Deputies conducted a warrant check at the Phillips 66 store, 216 West Broadway Boulevard. Subsequently, Tanner Leary, 22, of Sedalia, was placed under arrest. Leary was transported to the Pettis County Jail where he was booked on a Saline County warrant for Stealing with a bond set at $2,000 cash or surety.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Phelps County woman, Pulaski County man arrested on drug charges in Texas County

A Phelps County woman and a Pulaski County man are arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop in Texas County. The Texas County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a pickup truck on Harry Road in the Licking area around 1:00 Thursday morning for a registration violation. The deputy gained consent to search the vehicle and as the driver stepped out, she dropped a container. The deputy says methamphetamine was found in the container. Another three bags, each containing about four grams of methamphetamine, were found in the truck, along with drug paraphernalia.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
Louis Davis
Kansas City Woman Charged With Decapitating Son Ruled Cray

Today we get an update on one of the most horrific crimes in local history. Here's the postscript and wrist slap . . . Tasha Haefs, 35, who appeared in court virtually with her attorney, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of her son, Karvel Stevens. Haefs is accused of killing and decapitating Karvel and a dog inside a home in the 7300 block of Indiana Avenue on Feb. 15.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sedalia Man Found Sleeping At Bank Arrested For DWI

Sedalia Police responded to Central Bank, 400 W. Broadway, on Monday night at 11:10 p.m., for a report of a subject sleeping in the ATM line. Officers performed standardized sobriety tests on the subject and determined that 26-year-old Darren Alexander Morey of Sedalia was driving while intoxicated. Morey was also...
SEDALIA, MO
Fatality Crash in Henry County

A Fatality Crash in Vernon County took the life of Simone Johnson 21 of Kansas City Missouri. The Missouri High Patrol responded to a one-car accident on Northbound MO 13 Highway South of MO 52 on Wednesday, May 25th at 1:15pm. The accident occurred when the driver of a 2021...
HENRY COUNTY, MO
#Driving#Pettis County Deputies
Green Ridge Man Arrested on Warrants After Foot Chase

On Sunday night, Pettis County Deputies observed a black BMW believed to be occupied by an individual with a warrant. Deputies would later make contact with this vehicle in the area of Dove Road and Wisdom Road in Green Ridge. After a brief foot pursuit, the occupant was identified as 30-year-old Kalmon Roth of Green Ridge.
GREEN RIDGE, MO
Two Warrensburg Teens Injured in JoCo Crash

Two Warrensburg teens were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2012 Ford Fiesta, driven by a 17-year-old female from Warrensburg, was on US 50, one-half-mile west of Missouri 58 at 1:28 p.m., when the vehicle slid off the roadway and struck a ditch.
WARRENSBURG, MO
Sedalia, MO
Comments / 0

