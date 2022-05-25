Double Murder Suspected Arrested By Bossier Police

Longview, Texas is buzzing with excitement after a new coffee shop opened up in the far side of town. Remember When Seven Brew Opened Up and Caused a Commotion?. I think we all were shocked when we saw that Starbucks had some competition after Seven Brew opened up. Now there is a new place throwing its hat in the Longview java ring. I had several friends make it to the new coffee shop on Tuesday and they all claim it's their new favorite spot. The coffee was described as "bold".

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO