Bossier City, LA

Double Murder Suspected Arrested By Bossier Police

By Erin McCarty
 4 days ago
Bossier firefighters responding to a house fire on Joey Lane near Shed Road found two bodies inside the burned apartment. Bossier Police believe someone...

Shreveport Crime-Spree Suspect Sentenced to Nearly Two Centuries

A Farmerville man who was found guilty of a crime spree in Shreveport last August was sentenced to almost 200 years in prison Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Caddo District Court. Taniel Cole, 42, was found guilty April 20, 2022 in District Judge Chris Victory's court of attempted manslaughter, four counts of second-degree kidnapping and armed robbery.
Man Shot and Killed in Ingleside Neighborhood Named by Caddo Coroner

A man shot and killed in Shreveport's mid-city Ingleside neighborhood Monday, May 23, 2022, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Spencer D. Merritt, 41, of the 3100 block of Fulton Street, was doing renovation work on a family residence just before noon when he was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:05 p.m.
Shreveport Woman Convicted in Lawn Mower Blade Attack

A Shreveport woman who attacked a couple with a lawn mower blade during a brawl in the Werner Park neighborhood was found guilty of aggravated second-degree battery Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Caddo District Court. The actions of Juana Una Wilson, 44, in the 3500 block of Clarke Boulevard on...
VIDEO: Gender Reveal Explosion Shakes Homes in Benton

A gender reveal event in the Benton area shakes homes in the region. This gender reveal party on Tuesday evening sparked a firestorm on social media as folks thought there was some sort of emergency situation that shook homes for several miles. Folks around Cypress Lake reported feeling the blast.
Shreveport Restaurant and Bar Burns to the Ground

Several units of the Shreveport Fire Department have been on the scene of a business fire on Shreveport Barksdale Highway throughout the night. The call came in just after 1am at the Hookah District Restaurant and Lounge in the 1300 block of Shreveport Barksdale Highway. Fire Chief Clarence Reese Jr....
Caddo Sheriffs Arrest Man With Drugs and Phony Checks

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s detectives arrested a Shreveport man after they found drugs and counterfeit checks in his room at a motel. On Friday, May 13, Det. Clarissa Harris received a call from Shreveport Police and was advised that officers were at a motel in the 5100 block of Westwood Park Drive responding to a report that counterfeit checks were being printed in one of the motel rooms.
Shreveport Homicides Rise To 26 For 2022

After a pair of homicides this week, Shreveport's homicide total has jumped to 26 for the year. The most recent killing came in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood late on Tuesday night. He was rushed to the hospital, but died from his wounds hours later. The victim, 29-year-old Chamichael Carthren, was shot multiple times in front of a home. Over a dozen Shreveport Police units responded to the scene that night.
Wake Up With the Help of a Bold New Coffee Shop in Longview

Longview, Texas is buzzing with excitement after a new coffee shop opened up in the far side of town. Remember When Seven Brew Opened Up and Caused a Commotion?. I think we all were shocked when we saw that Starbucks had some competition after Seven Brew opened up. Now there is a new place throwing its hat in the Longview java ring. I had several friends make it to the new coffee shop on Tuesday and they all claim it's their new favorite spot. The coffee was described as "bold".
Jackie Smith Is This Week’s Caught in the Act Recipient

Jackie Smith was preparing for her morning at Forest Hill Elementary, anxiously awaiting greeting all the kids arriving for school, and then we called. She had no idea that her husband, Derrick, had initiated our call with an incredibly penned nomination letter, that told us of Jackie's dedication to others, her kindness and compassion.
Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana.

