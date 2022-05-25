ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury, IA

Asbury Eagles Club Hosting “Timmy Tough” Fundraiser

By Steve Pulaski
AM 1490 WDBQ
AM 1490 WDBQ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Asbury Eagles Club will be hosting a chicken dinner fundraiser for a local nine-year-old boy on June 2nd from 5 to 8 pm. That boy is Timmy Francois, the son of Sarah and Jason Francois (Helling). Timmy, nicknamed "Timmy Tough," has been diagnosed...

wdbqam.com

