Tell us: what can be done to prevent mass shootings in the US?

By Guardian community team
 3 days ago
A gun control rally in El, Paso, Texas in 2019. Photograph: Wang Ying/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Nineteen students and two adults have been killed at Robb elementary school in Uvalde, Texas .

In light of the worst school shooting in America since Sandy Hook, a decade ago, we’de like to know what people think should be done to prevent future incidents of gun-fueled mass killings in the United States.

Share your experiences

You can get in touch by filling in the form below. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions.

One of our journalists will be in contact before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
