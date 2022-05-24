ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Chihuahuas edge out an 11-10 victory over Sugarland

By EPHP Promotions
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe El Paso Chihuahuas trailed by six runs in the seventh inning before coming back to beat the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 11-10 in 12 innings Tuesday. It was El Paso’s fourth walk-off win of the season. The game...

UTEP Track & Field Concludes NCAA West Prelims; Powell, Morais headed to Eugene

Maribel Caicedo came up short in the women’s 100-meter hurdles quarterfinals, placing 17th as the UTEP track and field team wrapped up its appearance at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field West Preliminaries hosted by the University of Arkansas at John McDonnell Field on a bright and sunny Saturday afternoon.
EUGENE, OR
UTEP Football Announces TV Schedule, Times for 2022 Season

Conference USA announced its 2022 football broadcast schedule, which includes 10 of UTEP’s games that will air nationally by the league’s primary partners. Six of the Miners’ game will be streamed on ESPN+, and two on Stadium. The Miners will also play on CBS Sports Network in a pair of contests.
EL PASO, TX
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on CBS for 54th year

With the Memorial Day Holiday approaching that means there are less than 100 days until College Football kicks off. After a morning start time last year, CBS and the Sun Bowl Association have announced that the game moves back to it’s traditional high-noon kick-time. The game is set to be televised on CBS for the 54th year on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 in Sun Bowl Stadium.
EL PASO, TX
Community Invited to Unite for Uvalde

In memory of the 19 children and two teachers who were killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the City of El Paso will host several tributes on Sunday, May 29, 2022, to allow the public an opportunity to grieve together and honor the community of Uvalde.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso International Airport Anticipates the Beginning of a Busy Travel Season

The El Paso International Airport is preparing for the busy summer travel season kicking off this Memorial Day weekend. Our annual summer season kicks off this Memorial Day weekend, typically one of the busiest of the year. We are preparing to welcome over 30,000 passengers through the terminal this holiday weekend. As summer travel continues the airport will average 53 daily flights in June, an additional 9 flights per day, up from 44 in May. The additional traffic is due to recently added flights to the very popular tourist destinations of Austin, Orlando, and San Diego additional frequencies to some of the major markets in Dallas, Las Vegas and Houston.
EL PASO, TX
Lamar officially celebrates second Blue Ribbon award

Lamar Elementary School joined with El Paso ISD leadership and Mayor Oscar Lesser Thursday to celebrate the campus’ designation as a National Blue Ribbon School for the second time in six years. Lamar is among the elite group of schools in El Paso ISD who have achieved Blue Ribbon...
EL PASO, TX
TxDOT Closures for the week of May 29th, 2022

Nightly from 9 p.m.- 5 a.m. All traffic will travel along frontage roads to next available intersection. Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Global Reach Drive north and southbound from Walter Jones Boulevard to Montana Avenue complete closure. Yarbrough drive north and southbound from Edgemere Boulevard to Montana Avenue.
EL PASO, TX
Charles Butt Foundation selects Tornillo ISD Leaders for Harvard Institutes

Nadia De La Rosa, Tornillo Intermediate School Principal, is among the 85 school leaders from across Texas selected as the 2022 cohort of educators to attend summer institutes at the Principals’ Center at the Harvard Graduate School of Education sponsored by the Charles Butt Foundation, a non-profit pursuing a more equitable and prosperous future for all Texans through education and community partnerships.
TORNILLO, TX
El Paso High officially dedicates $17.6 million new fine arts facility

The Lady on the Hill unveiled to the community its new $17.6 million fine arts facility Friday by showcasing the school’s tremendous talent and the new opportunities for the arts. Written by Reneé de Santos. The new building, a 2016 Bond project, includes a new piano classroom, orchestra...
EL PASO, TX
Ysleta ISD announces new principals at 8 campuses

In preparation for the upcoming 2022-2023 academic year, the Ysleta Independent School District is pleased to announce the appointment of new principals at eight campuses, effective July 1. The new principals are as follows:. Dolores Acosta, current principal at Cedar Grove Elementary School, will serve as the principal of the...
EL PASO, TX
City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Expands Recreational Swim Time

The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation is extending recreational swim time at four aquatic facilities for the summer season beginning Memorial Day weekend. Hours for indoor facilities will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays:. Marty Robbins Aquatic Center, 11620 Vista...
EL PASO, TX
2022 Memorial Day Schedule

In observance of Memorial Day, the City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2022. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations:. OPEN. The following Aquatic Centers will be open for recreational swimming:. o Marty Robbins Aquatic Center (11620 Vista Del...
EL PASO, TX
Gator Tank Accepting Applications to Help Small to Medium Sized Nonprofits Grow

It’s not Shark Tank, it’s Gator Tank and it’s here to help local nonprofits better serve the El Paso community. Gator Tank – a partnership between the Paso del Norte Community Foundation and Microsoft – is a program created to aid local nonprofit organizations grow through trainings and provides opportunities to build capital from local investors that help expand their nonprofit organizations.
EL PASO, TX

