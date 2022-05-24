Chihuahuas edge out an 11-10 victory over Sugarland

The El Paso International Airport is preparing for the busy summer travel season kicking off this Memorial Day weekend. Our annual summer season kicks off this Memorial Day weekend, typically one of the busiest of the year. We are preparing to welcome over 30,000 passengers through the terminal this holiday weekend. As summer travel continues the airport will average 53 daily flights in June, an additional 9 flights per day, up from 44 in May. The additional traffic is due to recently added flights to the very popular tourist destinations of Austin, Orlando, and San Diego additional frequencies to some of the major markets in Dallas, Las Vegas and Houston.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO