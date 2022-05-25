ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady Shows Off His Baseball Swing in Viral Video

By Jason Hall
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O2xHi_0fplgWxQ00

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady showed his followers why he was a Major League Baseball prospect prior to his legendary NFL career.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion shared a video of himself taking batting practice with longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski and trainer Alex Guerrero on his verified Twitter account Tuesday (May 24).

Brady admits that it had been a "long as s***" time since he'd last swung a bat before taking his hacks.

"Not good when someone makes an excuse before they start," Brady said as he stepped up to the plate.

The legendary quarterback -- who apparently swings left-handed despite throwing right-handed -- then hits a line drive over Gronkowski's head into deep centerfield.

Gronkowski does, however, field a deep fly ball cleanly on the next clip shown.

The video caught the attention of three-time AL MVP Mike Trout , who tweeted the eyes emoji in response to the video, as well as the Durham Bulls, who shared an edited photo of Brady in their uniform.

Brady was selected by the then-Montreal Expos (now Washington Nationals) as a catcher prospect in the 1995 MLB Draft, despite being committed to playing football at the University of Michigan for the 1995 season.

“First of all he had good size, 6-4,” then-Expos scout John Hughes said of Brady at the time via ABC Action News . “He had a body we called projectable where he had room to get stronger, add weight. He was a left-handed hitter which went nice with the catching position. He had some tools. He could really throw and he had power. For a catcher, he had those things and stood out.”

Brady is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards (84,520) and touchdowns (624), as well as quarterback wins (243), among numerous other records.

The San Mateo native spent his first 20 seasons with the Patriots, leading the franchise to an NFL record six Super Bowl championships (tied with the Steelers), before joining the Buccaneers as a free agent in March 2020, which resulted in Tampa Bay winning its second Super Bowl in franchise history, becoming the first NFL team to win a Super Bowl in its home stadium, in February 2021.

Gronkowski is currently a free agent and has yet to announce whether he'll return for his 12th NFL season, having spent his entire career with Brady as a member of the Buccaneers and New England Patriots.

Colin Cowherd Doubts If Superstars Will Ever Want to Play With Luka Doncic

Doug Gottlieb on Josh Donaldson/Tim Anderson Feud: 'Donaldson Did Nothing Wrong'

LaVar Arrington on Drew Brees: 'He's Not As Popular As He Thinks He Is'

Nick Wright Predicts the Entire NFL Standings For Upcoming 2022 Season

'What a Joke': Doug Gottlieb Rips Patrick Beverley as an NBA Analyst

"I TOLD YOU": Rob Parker Dances on the Grave of 'Fraudulent' Phoenix Suns

Ex-NFL Players Mock Josh Lambo For Lawsuit vs. Jaguars on Urban Meyer Kick

Rob Parker Calls Out 'Phony' Draymond Green After Rant Against Chris Russo

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

A look back at an under-rated Buccaneers running back

Peyton Barber didn’t have the most exciting stint during his time with the Buccaneers, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t moments to appreciate. Not sure why, but Peyton Barber came to my mind earlier today. I generally try to block out this section of Buccaneers history due to the mediocrity that we saw on the field week-in and week-out, but hindsight paints guys like Barber in a different light.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

No-brainer Buccaneers offseason quarterback plan

If the Buccaneers do really see Kyle Trask as a viable option for the future, they need to put their money where their mouth is this offseason. While the main focus for the Buccaneers over the coming months needs to be on winning a Super Bowl above all else, there are ways for the team to ensure the franchise doesn’t fall off the cliff when Tom Brady retires again too.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Football
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
City
San Mateo, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Warrior seems to regret leaving to sign with Lakers

One former Golden State Warriors player may be inquiring about the return policy on his free agent contract. Los Angeles Lakers swingman Kent Bazemore, who played for the Warriors last season, posted an interesting tweet Friday after Golden State clinched an NBA Finals berth the night before. “Congrats to my...
NBA
FanSided

Buccaneers newcomer should be on a short leash

The Buccaneers may have liked what they saw from Jaelon Darden in the pre-draft process, but his first year on the team did not live up to billing. It can be difficult to truly judge a rookie based on what you see during their first season. There are a lot of things that need to go right for most rookies to find success, and while it looked like Jaleon Darden met the criteria for that with the Buccaneers, he never found his step on offense or special teams.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy