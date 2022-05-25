ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key quotes from Sue Gray report into Downing Street parties

By Isobel Frodsham
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The long-anticipated report into Downing Street parties held during coronavirus lockdowns has been published in full.

The investigation, carried out by senior civil servant Sue Gray , analysed events which took place between May 20 2020 and April 16 2021 in Whitehall while strict social distancing rules were in place.

Here is a list of key quotes from the report.

– PM provided wine and cheese at garden gathering

Cheese and wine pictured in a garden gathering on May 15 2020 was brought by Boris Johnson from his flat, according to the Sue Gray report. He remained there until 7.20pm, Ms Gray added.

“The Prime Minister brought cheese and wine from his flat. The outdoor part of the meeting lasted for 40 minutes to an hour and they were briefly joined by the Prime Minister’s wife, during which time the photograph was taken. Martin Reynolds subsequently returned to the office to continue working,” she wrote.

– People should avoid ‘walking around waving bottles of wine’ before bring your own booze party

A No 10 special adviser warned Mr Reynolds, principal private secretary to the Prime Minister, that it would be “helpful” if people avoided “walking around waving bottles of wine” ahead of a bring your own booze garden party on May 20 2020, the report said.

The report said the adviser sent a message by WhatsApp at 14:08 stating: “Drinks this eve is a lovely idea so I’ve shared with the E & V team who are in the office. Just to flag that the press conference will probably be finishing around that time, so helpful if people can be mindful of that as speakers and cameras are leaving, not walking around waving bottles of wine etc.”

Mr Reynolds replied: “Will do my best!”

– Bring your own booze party was ‘somewhat of a comms risk’

Then-communications chief Lee Cain warned Mr Reynolds and Dominic Cummings that the party on May 20 2020 was “somewhat of a comms risk” due to the nation being under strict lockdown rules.

According to the investigation, Mr Cain sent an email to Mr Cummings and Mr Reynolds which said: “I’m sure it will be fine – and I applaud the gesture – but a 200 odd person invitation for drinks in the garden of no 10 is somewhat of a comms risk in the current environment.”

– Martin Reynolds said ‘we seem to have got away with’ bring your own booze party

The principal private secretary to the Prime Minister boasted “we seem to have got away with” the party in a WhatsApp message to a special adviser.

A No 10 adviser thanked Mr Reynolds for “providing the wine”, saying it was “a very kind thing to do and I know everyone really appreciated it”.

In another WhatsApp message on an unknown date to a special adviser, Mr Reynolds wrote: “Best of luck – a complete non story but better than them focusing on our drinks (which we seem to have got away with).”

– Ethics chief provided a karaoke machine for June 18 2020 gathering

Former proprietary and ethics chief Helen MacNamara provided a karaoke machine for a Cabinet Office gathering for the departure of a No 10 official on June 18 2020, Ms Gray’s report found.

The report said: “Helen MacNamara, deputy Cabinet Secretary, attended for part of the evening and provided a karaoke machine which was set up in an adjoining office to the waiting room.”

– Security and cleaning staff faced ‘unacceptable’ treatment

Ms Gray said she learned of multiple examples of “unacceptable” treatment of security and cleaning staff during her investigation.

She wrote: “I found that some staff had witnessed or been subjected to behaviours at work which they had felt concerned about but at times felt unable to raise properly.

“I was made aware of multiple examples of a lack of respect and poor treatment of security and cleaning staff. This was unacceptable.”

Related
The Independent

How do Tory MPs trigger a no confidence vote in Boris Johnson?

In the three days since the publication of the senior civil servant Sue Gray’s report into lockdown-busting parties in No 10, there has been a drip-feed of Tory MPs condemning the scandal and calling on Boris Johnson to resign.The former cabinet minister David Davis, who dramatically told the prime minister to step aside in January in the House of Commons, claimed on Saturday that discontent was spreading across the party’s ranks.With a major poll showing the party could hold on to just three out of 88 key battleground seats at the next election, the senior Conservative said many of his...
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour pressing for vote on Boris Johnson’s changes to ministerial code

Labour will push for a vote on Boris Johnson’s decision to change the ministerial code in a move his critics say “waters down” rules on members of the Government’s front bench.Deputy party leader Angela Rayner accused the Prime Minister of acting like a “tinpot despot” with the revisions announced on Friday.Leader Sir Keir Starmer and his team plan to use an opposition day debate when Parliament returns from its week-long break to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee to encourage Conservative MPs to vote and rebel against Mr Johnson’s changes.Boris Johnson is behaving like a tinpot despot and is trampling all...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘paving the way for increased use of imperial measurements’

Boris Johnson is set to make an announcement that could pave the way for increased use of imperial measurements after the UK’s break with the European Union, reports have said.The UK Government is preparing to open a consultation into how to further incorporate imperial measurements in Britain, the PA news agency understands.According to the Sunday Mirror, the Prime Minister wants to make the announcement on Friday to coincide with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.The newspaper said Downing Street hopes the move could shore up support in Leave-voting areas after Conservative polling took a hit amid revelations about lockdown-busting parties at No...
POLITICS
The Independent

US Congress delegation ‘most undiplomatic visit I’ve ever seen’ – Donaldson

A visit by a US delegation led by Congressman Richard Neal has been termed “the most undiplomatic to these shores” by the DUP leader.Sir Jeffrey Donaldson slated the language used as “unhelpful”, adding it “displays an alarming ignorance of the concerns of unionism”, with reference to Mr Neal’s comment about the dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol being a “manufactured issue”.However, Sir Jeffrey said he heard a “more realistic approach” during his party’s meeting with the delegation at Stormont on Thursday.Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said he feels the delegation “now understand the issues at hand”.“I think they get it...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Johnson praises Queen saying ‘no monarch has served the country so well’

No monarch has ever served their country as well as the Queen, the Prime Minister has said ahead of her Platinum Jubilee.Boris Johnson hailed her leadership, wisdom and lifelong service at home and abroad as the world prepares to celebrate her 70-year reign.In a personal message, he said: “This week the good people of the United Kingdom will pay tribute to Her Majesty the Queen, honouring her exemplary service, celebrating both the institution of the Crown and the exceptional individual who wears it.“With the first Platinum Jubilee ever, no monarch has ever served the country so long and, more importantly, no monarch...
U.K.
The Independent

Tens of thousands throng Belfast city centre to mark Northern Ireland centenary

A massive parade to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland brought tens of thousands of spectators into Belfast on Saturday.Cries of “no surrender” had echoed at Stormont early on Saturday afternoon as crowds gathered in Belfast to mark 100 years since the creation of Northern Ireland in 1921.More than 20,000 marchers, and around 100,000 spectators, thronged Belfast city centre after making their way from Stormont.At around 6pm on Saturday evening, the final bands and marchers were arriving in Belfast after a day that saw unionists from across Northern Ireland meet to celebrate the century since partition.Around 25,000 people took part...
EUROPE
The Independent

The Independent

