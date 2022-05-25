ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Man, 39, Identified As Victim Slain In East Baltimore Triple Shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44r86a_0fplcW6G00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police on Wednesday identified a man killed in a triple shooting in East Baltimore over the weekend.

Kyle Knox, 39, was identified as the man slain in the shooting that sent a 17-year-old boy and another man to the hospital with gunshot wounds, Baltimore Police said.

The shooting unfolded about 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of North Collington Avenue , police said. Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found three people shot.

All three were taken to local hospitals, but Knox did not survive. The conditions of the other two shooting victims was not immediately clear Wednesday morning.

No information about a possible suspect or motive in the case has been released.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Two Teenagers Shot, One Killed, At Inner Harbor During Memorial Day Weekend, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two teenagers were shot in downtown Baltimore—one of them fatally—near the harbor on Saturday, according to authorities. Officers on patrol near Inner Harbor responded to the sounds of bullets flying through the air at 7:34 p.m., police said. Police say a double shooting happened here at the Inner Harbor around 7:30. 17-year-old woman and a man have been taken to a local hospital @wjz pic.twitter.com/h6IQYfjLnj — Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) May 29, 2022 They found a 17-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy with gunshot injuries in the 300 block of East Pratt Street. The 17-year-old boy died from his injuries, Baltimore Police...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Man Killed in Shooting Near DC-Maryland Line: Police

A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Prince George’s County, near the D.C.-Maryland border, police said. Officers responded about midnight Saturday to the 3200 block of Naylor Road, near Suitland Parkway, Prince George's County police said. A man was found outside suffering from gunshot wounds and pronounced...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Second Person Dies Following Sunday Morning Triple Shooting In East Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A second person who was shot during a triple shooting in East Baltimore has died from their injuries, according to authorities. Two men and a teenager were shot in the 1900 block of North Collington Avenue around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday. A 38-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy, and a man of undetermined age had been shot. The man of undetermined age died following after being rushed to the other hospital. Police confirmed on Friday that one of the two other gunshot victims had died. It was not immediately clear if the man or teenager had succumbed to their injuries. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Man, 41, Found Fatally Shot Inside Vehicle In Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 41-year-old man was fatally shot late Thursday in a vehicle in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said. Patrol officers were called about 11:42 p.m. to a shooting in the 1600 block of East 32nd Street, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle, Baltimore Police said. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. No additional details about the shooting, such as a possible suspect or motive, were immediately released Friday morning. It happened a little more than hours before an 83-year-old woman was shot across town while reading in bed after a bullet came flying through her window. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 59, Killed In Southwest Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 59-year-old man was killed early Thursday in a shooting in southwest Baltimore, authorities said. Officers were called to a shooting in the unit block of North Catherine Street about 12:30 a.m., Baltimore Police said. Once there, they found the man found shot multiple times inside a vehicle. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive. No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released. The shooting happened about an hour after a separate shooting in north Baltimore sent two victims, ages 17 and 19, to the hospital. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

Police looking for suspect involved in Cambridge shooting

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – A male victim was shot in the area of Popular Street and police need your help locating the suspect. On Friday at approximately 5:40 PM, Cambridge Police officers responded to a victim with a gunshot wound to the body. Officials say the victim was a 20-year-old male sitting in his car suffering. Investigation proved the victim was shot in the area of South Pine Street, but police found him where he drove to: in the 500 block of Popular Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Baltimore Police#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Wjz#Shotspotter
CBS Baltimore

Man, 26, Hospitalized In West Baltimore Shooting; Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A shooting Thursday in West Baltimore sent a 26-year-old man to the hospital, authorities said. About noon, officers were called to the scene near Bryant Avenue and North Pulaski Street, Baltimore Police said. When officers arrived, they learned that the victim had been taken to a hospital, and a possible suspect was detained by citizens. The 26-year-old victim was taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately clear Thursday afternoon. The person identified as a possible suspect was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police said that person will be taken into custody for questioning upon their release. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Woman, 83, Shot While Reading Book In Bed, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 83-year-old woman was shot early Friday when a bullet came flying through the window of her Baltimore home, authorities said. Shortly before 2 a.m., patrol officers were called to the home in the 4400 block of Wakefield Road in Northwest Baltimore, where they found the woman shot in the arm, Baltimore Police said. The 83-year-old woman told investigators she was reading a book in bed when the round came through a window and struck her in the arm, police said. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries. Her condition was not immediately known Friday morning. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

17-Year-Old & 19-Year-Old Wounded In North Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A shooting Wednesday night in north Baltimore sent two people, including a teen, to the hospital. Shortly after 11:30 p.m., patrol officers were called to reported gunfire near York Road and Coldspring Lane, where they found a 17-year-old shot, Baltimore Police said. He was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition. Around the same time, a 19-year-old man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound. He was treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe both victims were in the 500 block of Willow Avenue when someone came up and opened fire. No details about a possible suspect or motive were immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-392-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Citizen’s Arrest In West Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 26-year-old woman is under arrest in connection with Thursday’s shooting in West Baltimore, authorities said. Cowanda Mills was detained by citizens about noon Thursday after a 26-year-old man was shot in the 2000 block of Bryant Avenue, Baltimore Police said. Officers called to the scene learned the shooting victim had been taken to an area hospital. His condition was not clear Friday morning. They also found citizens detaining Mills, who is suspected of shooting the victim following an unspecified argument, police said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment and booked after her release. Mills is charged with attempted murder and firearm offenses. She remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

West Baltimore residents detain suspect in shooting for city police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — West Baltimore residents detained a female shooting suspect for police officers after a man was wounded Thursday in the city's Mondawmin section. Officers were called to the 2000 block of Bryant Avenue around noon after a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found a possible suspect being detained by local residents. The victim of the shooting, a 26-year-old man, was taken to a hospital before police arrived. His condition was not disclosed.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Stray Bullet Strikes Elderly Baltimore Woman In Bed

An elderly woman was shot in the arm in her Baltimore home after a stray bullet broke through her window, authorities say. The 83-year-old victim was in bed reading when the bullet hit her on the 4400 block of Wakefield Road shortly before 2 a.m., Friday, May 27, Baltimore Police say.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Hero Bystanders Detain Baltimore Shooter

Good Samaritans in Baltimore sprung into action to hold a gunman moments after shooting a young man Thursday, May 26, the city's police department said. The 26-year-old man was shot on the 2000 block of Bryant Avenue around 12 p.m., before being rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Baltimore woman, 83, wounded while reading in bed

BALTIMORE — An 83-year-old Maryland woman was wounded Friday when she was struck by a bullet while reading in bed at her Baltimore residence, authorities said. According to Baltimore police, officers responded just before 2 a.m. EDT, WBAL-TV reported. Police said a bullet struck a window frame and then hit the woman in her left arm, according to the television station.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Seeks Public Assistance Finding Missing Man

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are looking for a “critical missing” man last seen in the Dundalk area, according to authorities. Police said on Friday that they needed the public’s assistance finding 38-year-old Carl Miller. Miller has brown and gray hair. He is 5’6 and weighs around 120 pounds, according to authorities. He was possibly wearing a blue shirt and blue pants or jeans when he went missing, police said. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Miller should call 911 or 410-307-2020.  This is an older photo, according to Miller’s family.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
58K+
Followers
26K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy