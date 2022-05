COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The trauma of the last two years during the pandemic has reminded us to be cautious. This is particularly true for older individuals and their families. While Ohio’s COVID-19 situation seems to have finally turned a corner, older adults still remain at higher risk of contracting chronic illnesses, diseases, and injuries. This is especially true for older adults who have been hospitalized. As we return to more normalcy, it will be critical to respect seniors’ wishes and empower them with greater options when it comes to their health.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO