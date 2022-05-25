ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MN

Keep an Eye Out for Missing Cattle Around Rockville

By Abbey
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Photo above is not a picture of the actual missing cattle.) The Stearns County Sheriff is asking people to keep an eye out for some missing cattle from the Rockville area. In a post shared to Facebook, the sheriff's office wrote:. A case of missing cattle has been reported....

CBS Minnesota

Man Shot In Foot At St. Paul Barbecue, Police Report

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in St. Paul Friday night. At about 10 p.m., officers responded to Abbott Northwestern Hospital after a man showed up there with a gunshot wound to the foot. He told police that he had been at a barbecue with friends on the 400 block of Central Avenue West, when a volley of gunshots was heard. He said he felt pain in his foot and returned fire. He did have a permit to carry, police said. He was treated for his injury, which was not considered life-threatening. Police are still investigating.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Sustains Life-Threatening Wounds In Northeast Minneapolis Stabbing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man has been taken to the hospital with what police are calling life-threatening wounds after being stabbed in Northeast Minneapolis overnight. Police say the stabbing happened at about 2:15 a.m. on the 500 block of East Hennepin Avenue. Officers performed medical aid, sealing the man’s chest and applying pressure to the wound. He was not identified by name, but police say he is 20 years old. Police say that the stabbing happened amid a physical fight. No one has yet been arrested.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Student Arrested After Traffic Stop In Fridley H.S. Parking Lot Turns Up Large Knives, Fake Grenade

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenage student was arrested Friday outside Fridley High School after being found driving in the parking lot with two large knives and a fake grenade in his car. Officials in the suburb north of Minneapolis say that around 3 p.m. a school resource officer was alerted that a 17-year-old Fridley High School Online Academy student was driving in the parking lot during the high school’s dismissal. Staff at the school were aware of this student due to recent suspicious activity, including circling the school parking lot and suspicious comments posted on social media. The student does...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed In Thursday Crash

Ham Lake, MN (KROC AM News) - It appears speed and careless driving were factors in a deadly crash involving a motorcycle north of the Twin Cities metro on Thursday. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle. It happened around 5:30 pm in Ham Lake.
HAM LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Newly-Released Warrants Say Police Drove Julissa Thaler Home Before Discovering Eli Hart’s Body In Trunk

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Newly-released search warrants show new details about the police investigation into Eli Hart’s shooting death, including that police actually drove the his suspected killer home after releasing her from the scene. The 6-year-old was killed last week, and his body was discovered after a traffic stop in Orono. His cause of death was listed as multiple shotgun wounds, with the manner of death being homicide. His mother, 28-year-old Julissa Thaler, has been charged with murder and taken into custody. She made her first court appearance Tuesday afternoon. According to Dakota County court documents, Hart was at the center of a...
ORONO, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Metro teen dies of COVID-19

Coronavirus text outbreak with the world map and HUD circle element cyber futuristic concept, Abstract background virus hazard vector illustration. A metro teenager has died from COVID-19, according to an update from the Minnesota Department of Health. The teen, from Hennepin County, was between 15 and 19 years old, according...
MINNESOTA STATE
kduz.com

Theft at Hutchinson Construction Site

Hutchinson Police are investigating after getting a report of theft that occurred at a construction site Tuesday morning in the 200 Block of Washington Avenue. A construction employee from one company reported that 6 Milwaukee Fusion Batteries and 6 Milwaukee battery chargers had been taken. The approximate loss value is $1,200.00.
HUTCHINSON, MN
elkrivermn.gov

ERPD Resident Alert - May 27, 2022

Update: 7:31 p.m. (May 27, 2022) Detectives from the Elk River Police Department have identified a juvenile suspect who admitted to calling in a bomb threat. Charges are being pursued. _____________________________________. Elk River Police received a call from Caribou (18157 Carson Ct NW) just before 3:00 p.m. today, stating they...
ELK RIVER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Richfield H.S. Student Voluntarily Comes Forward After A Threat Cancels Classes

RICHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old Richfield High School student voluntarily came forward after an online threat led school officials to cancel classes Friday. According to Richfield police, the school alerted police at 6:31 a.m. to a potential threat, which was a picture circulating on social media that showed an RHS student holding a gun and a caption “We’re on our way.” The school closed for the day and police officers were stationed at the high school, police said. At 8 a.m., the person in the picture, a 17-year-old student at the school, voluntarily came to the police department with a parent and met with investigators. “The student and parent were fully cooperative with investigators,” police said. According to police, investigators learned the picture was taken in March, the gun is a replica firearm, and that someone else added the caption and distributed it on social media. The family allowed police into their home to recover the replica firearm. While the investigation is still active, police said investigators do not believe there are any additional risks or concerns to the community surrounding the incident. The incident comes after a nationwide threat to schools named “RHS.”
RICHFIELD, MN
Bring Me The News

Pilfered peony plant prompts police probe

Police in Wayzata are on the lookout for a light-fingered, green-fingered thief who poached a peony from Wayzata City Hall gardens. It's a Fern Leaf Peony (Paeonia tenuifolia) which was last seen in "almost blooming" condition before it went missing. "We believe the crime occurred between Monday morning and today,...
WAYZATA, MN
Facebook
KCJJ

Minnesota woman accused of defrauding IC credit union out of thousands of dollars

A suspect in dozens of identity theft cases is accused of defrauding an Iowa City credit union out of thousands of dollars. Iowa City Police say 39-year-old Maegen Fortin of Minneapolis opened an account at Green State Credit Union on the morning of January 6th, 2021. Fortin allegedly created the account over the phone using the identity of another Minnesota resident. Police say Fortin then used that person’s credit history to obtain a $10,000 “home improvement” loan.
103.7 THE LOON

Stolen Tools in Stearns County

The Stearns County Sheriff's Department is reporting that sometime last week in the overnight hours on the 3700 block of County Road 10 in Krain Township about $3,500 in tools were taken from a job site. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says they hear this a lot and she suggests making an inventory of all of your tools and/or identifying them with initials and have a picture of each item especially those with serial numbers.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
WJON

Tractor Day at Foley School

FOLEY -- More than a dozen tractors traded fieldwork for the Foley High School parking lot Friday morning. The Foley Tractor Day is an annual tradition where students drive their tractors to school for all to see. Principal Shaye Kusler says the annual events been going on as long as...
FOLEY, MN
WJON

Kandiyohi Co. Sheriff: Death Possibly Drug Related

NEW LONDON -- The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found unconscious inside a vehicle. At about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday deputies responded to a report of an unconscious 31-year-old man in a vehicle just west of New London. The man was taken to CentraCare Hospital in...
NEW LONDON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Majority Of Longfellow Neighbors Say They Want The MPD 3rd Precinct To Be Reimagined As Something Completely New

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – When officers abandoned the Minneapolis Police Third Precinct on May 28, 2020, three days after George Floyd was murdered, it was set on fire. Two years later, it remains abandoned, burned and barricaded. In a community conversation session held last week, Longfellow neighbors were asked if they’d like to see the Third Precinct rebuilt as another Minneapolis police station. Seventy-five percent of neighbors said no, while 25% said yes. The survey stated that of the 75% of who answered “no,” their reasoning was because it would glorify the history that happened there. Also, they stated it would further perpetuate the PTSD that...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

State Patrol Gets Training in Communication

CAMP RIPLEY -- The Minnesota State Patrol is getting training in effective communication. Through June 16th, State Patrol officers will attend regional training seminars about First Amendment considerations and interacting with the media. Camp Ripley hosted the training for dozens of central Minnesota officers Thursday. Colonel Matt Langer, chief of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
