Keep an Eye Out for Missing Cattle Around Rockville

RICHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old Richfield High School student voluntarily came forward after an online threat led school officials to cancel classes Friday. According to Richfield police, the school alerted police at 6:31 a.m. to a potential threat, which was a picture circulating on social media that showed an RHS student holding a gun and a caption “We’re on our way.” The school closed for the day and police officers were stationed at the high school, police said. At 8 a.m., the person in the picture, a 17-year-old student at the school, voluntarily came to the police department with a parent and met with investigators. “The student and parent were fully cooperative with investigators,” police said. According to police, investigators learned the picture was taken in March, the gun is a replica firearm, and that someone else added the caption and distributed it on social media. The family allowed police into their home to recover the replica firearm. While the investigation is still active, police said investigators do not believe there are any additional risks or concerns to the community surrounding the incident. The incident comes after a nationwide threat to schools named “RHS.”

RICHFIELD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO