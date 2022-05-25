ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man United and Everton have 'had their pants pulled down' say analysts as data reveals they are this season's big underperformers in the Premier League based on the wages they pay, while Brentford and Brighton massively exceed expectations

By Charlie Walker For Mail Online
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

An analysis of the money spent on player wages compared to a club's position in the Premier League demonstrates how Everton and Manchester United 'have had their pants pulled down' in the transfer market, say analysts.

Wage spending is generally an accurate predictor of final league position, but in any season, or in a run of seasons, some clubs underperform, while others exceed expectations.

This term, Everton and Manchester United are among those clubs who stand out as serious under performers, suggesting poor recruitment and management.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HPCZt_0fplNZzm00
Manchester United are accused of 'having their pants pulled down' in the transfer market

Everton avoided relegation by the skin of their teeth this season, despite spending half a billion pounds in the transfer market since 2016, while Manchester United just about held on to a Europa League place, but have been even more profligate with £1.3 billion spent over 10 years.

Neither club has a great deal to show for their eye-watering outlays. This season Everton finished 16th, compared to their eighth position in the wage ranking, spending £183M on pay, based on the most recent accounts.

Manchester United finished sixth in the league table, despite ranking third for spending on wages of £323M in the 2021 accounts.

'United and Everton have had their pants pulled down routinely,' Dr Rob Wilson told Sportsmail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ggmhJ_0fplNZzm00
In addition to haphazard recruitment, it is claimed their tactics have been confused

'Manchester United is one of the world's biggest clubs and has gone around shouting about what they can do in the transfer market and that puts additional costs on prices and wages.

'And Everton had delusions of grandeur. They went out to the market very aggressively and the market said, 'you can pay more'.'

Analysts point to a lack of coherence in both clubs' transfer strategies, which has inflated their wage bills and simultaneously undermined their performance on the pitch.

At Manchester United, they highlight Fred, who has been used as a holding midfield player at Old Trafford, but there have been questions about his ability to deliver in that position, which he did not play for his former side, Shakhtar Donetsk, prior to a £52M move.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E1lcX_0fplNZzm00
Everton's Dele Alli one of the players Everton brought butt club is accused of a lack coherence

Questions have also been asked about the strategy that underpinned a host of other high profile players, including Paul Pogba, Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho, as well as the tactics the team has employed.

Similarly, Everton's signings have appeared haphazard. Most recently, in January, they brought in five players, including Nathan Patterson from Rangers, Dele Alli from Spurs and Donny van de Beek on loan from Manchester United, but who have hardly featured prominently.

'At Everton it is a lack of coherence,' said Kieran Maguire and football finance analyst at the University of Liverpool and host of the Price of Football podcast.

'A new owner has come in and effectively given a series of managers and sporting directors a blank cheque book and they have got greedy

Everton fans have vented their frustration with increasing vehemence during this season, until the situation became so perilous they realised they had to suspend their disappointment and simply help the players and Frank Lampard survive in the Premier League, which was achieved with one game to spare.

'At United, the table is indicative of a club driven by a commercial department rather than a football department.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hRdNs_0fplNZzm00
Everton fans have played a huge role in keeping their team in the Premier League this season

In contrast, Brighton and Brentford are at the top end of the value for money table and it appears they have benefited from a data driven approach to recruitment.

Both are owned by professional gamblers, Matthew Benham and Tony Bloom, who have made full use of analytics.

In addition, their coaches, Graham Potter and Thomas Frank, have created a positive environment and added an x-factor in talented players other clubs may not have looked at based on what the performance numbers tell them.

'They have bought players with potential,' said Dr Wilson. 'They have brough in talent that was not favoured.

'They have not played in the markets others are in because that is when the price goes up.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lCIUs_0fplNZzm00
Brentford are credited with excellent recruitment enhanced by Christian Eriksen

Brighton, in particular, have unearthed some gems, which has powered them to 'They ninth, their highest Premier League finish.

Marc Cucurella, bought for £15M from Getafe last summer has been a revelation rampaging up and down Brighton's left flank and will fetch at least twice his fee if he is sold. Similarly, Mali international Yves Bissouma, bought from Lille for a similar figure, has been a key part of the Seagulls' development into a force in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Brentford built a reliable, hardworking team, but recognised mid-season they needed additional quality to realise its true potential and threw in an x-factor.

'They took a calculated risk on Christian Eriksen. They brought him in and unlocks the team,' added Dr Wilson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RfBVe_0fplNZzm00
Manchester United's players have sometimes appeared confused about the system

The key has been to recruit against a plan.

West Ham also come out of the analysis as an over achieving club, finishing seventh in the league and claiming a Europa Conference League place, when their wage position is 12th.

'There you have to give credit to David Moyes,' reflected Maguire. 'He has got a lot out of that squad. But West Ham have also recruited well in unfamiliar markets.'

West Ham's Czech contingent, Vladimir Coufal, Tomas Soucek and Alex Kral, on loan from Spartak Moscow, shows go to places other Premier League teams fail to reach, but one might also throw in Jarrod Bowen, who was signed from Hull City in January 2020 and has been a critical factor in this year's success.

While there are outliers in the analysis, over time Premier League clubs tend line up according to wage expenditure, so if a club has huge revenues, it will enjoy more success over time. Hence, the enduring domination of the Big Six.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FEYBe_0fplNZzm00
Marc Cucurella, bought for £15M from Getafe last summer has been a revelation at Brighton

This season, the champions and the three relegated clubs got what they paid for. Manchester City won the league and were the biggest spenders, while with the exception of Brentford, Norwich, Watford and Burnley are the lowest payers in the top flight and they all went down.

The median wage - the midpoint in the spread of clubs - in the analysis is £135M. The biggest spenders, Manchester City have wage bill more than 2.5 times that figure.

Overall, wages have increased dramatically, since the Premier League was launched in 1992.

In the first year of the competition, the average wage bill was £5.3M, in 2002 it had risen to £89.4M and it is now at £171.1M.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

PLAYER RATINGS: Thibaut Courtois gets a perfect 10 after a goalkeeping masterclass for Real Madrid, while Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold was caught napping by Vinicius Jr

Alisson Becker - 7 Far less busy than his counterpart Courtois but ended up losing. No chance with Vinicius Jr's decisive goal, could have done better with Benzema's disallowed goal. Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6 Set up Salah for an early chance and then shot high over the bar. Vital interception...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

'I Would Have Jose Mourinho Over Pep Guardiola'

Former Liverpool and Aston Villa striker Dean Saunders says he would appoint Jose Mourinho over Pep Guardiola if he owned a football club. Mourinho became the first manager to win UEFA's three major club competitions on Wednesday night after his Roma side beat Feyenoord 1-0 in the inaugural Europa Conference League final in Tirana.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarrod Bowen
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Rob Wilson
Person
Dele Alli
Person
Jadon Sancho
Yardbarker

Blow for Arsenal as European giants turn their attention to attacking target

Real Madrid are claimed to have turned their attention to Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry, which could well interfere with our bid to bring him back to Arsenal. The forward ranks as one the club most definitely regrets losing in 2016, with the 26 year-old having been sold to Werder Bremen for a lowly fee, before Bayern Munich moved to snap him up just 12 months later.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag was the 'standout choice' to be named Man United's new boss, says John Murtough... with club's football director convinced by Dutchman's 'passion, energy and enthusiasm for the challenge'

Manchester United's football director John Murtough insists new permanent boss Erik ten Hag was the 'standout choice' for the job from the candidates interviewed. The Dutchman was appointed as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's permanent successor last month having moved ahead of PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino in a long interview process. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'The atmosphere here is boss, the city is red': 50,000 Liverpool fans descend on Paris ahead of Champions League final against Real Madrid, with many travelling to the French capital without a ticket just to soak up the atmosphere

Tens of thousands of Liverpool fans have descended on Paris and painted the city red ahead of tonight's Champions League final. Jurgen Klopp's side will take on 13-time winners Real Madrid at the Stade de France, just north of the French capital. A huge sea of red shirts surrounded the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Premier League#Europa League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
BBC

Transfer news: Everton set to compete to sign Cornet

Everton will rival West Ham to sign Burnley and Ivory Coast forward Maxwel Cornet, 25, after the Clarets' relegation from the Premier League. (Telegraph - subscription required), external. Forward Richarlison, could leave Goodison Park this summer, with Tottenham, Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain all keen on the 25-year-old. (Mail), external.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Crystal Palace set to sign former Spurs target

Crystal Palace are set to complete the signing of Sam Johnstone on a free transfer after interest from Spurs in recent weeks. A recruitment source has told Football Insider that Palace have agreed contract terms with the shot-stopper and that the West Brom man will sign the deal and finalise the move.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish makes a surprise appearance on stage to the delight raucous Reds at a fan park in Paris ahead of Champions League final showdown with Real Madrid at the Stade de France

Kenny Dalglish appeared in front of raucous Liverpool fans at their fan park in Paris ahead of Saturday night's Champions League final with Real Madrid. Dalglish, a three-time European Cup winner with the Reds and regarded as one of the club's finest ever players, is one of a number of club representatives to have been spotted out and about in Paris ahead of the showpiece event.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Lucy Bronze: England defender to leave Manchester City this summer

England defender Lucy Bronze is to leave Manchester City at the end of her contract this summer. The 30-year-old rejoined City in 2020 after a spell with Lyon, having previously played for them from 2014 to 2017. Bronze has made 111 appearances in total for the Academy Stadium outfit, scoring...
FIFA
The Independent

Liverpool vs Real Madrid confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League final

Liverpool are bidding to win a seventh European Cup when they take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final.Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered heartbreak on the final day of the Premier League season as Manchester City came from behind against Aston Villa to clinch the title, bringing an end to Liverpool’s dreams of an unprecedented quadruple. The Reds will require little added motivation when they take on Madrid, though, with the scars of the 2018 final still fresh for many players - none more so than Mohamed Salah, who was forced off with an injury before Gareth Bale scored...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

370K+
Followers
40K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy