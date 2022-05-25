ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Oxford families reconnect with sheriff's office after deadly Texas school shooting

By Christine Winter
abc12.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said it reconnected with Oxford families after a deadly mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas. Investigators in Uvalde, which is about 90 miles from San Antonio, said 19 students and two teachers were killed after an 18-year-old man walked...

www.abc12.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
County
Oakland County, MI
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Oxford, MI
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WNEM

Michigan sheriff: Whenever there is a threat, you do not wait

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - In the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson wants residents in Genesee County to know his office is being proactive to threats of violence in schools and other locations. “Our own procedures here in the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Neighbors evacuated during armed standoff in Gratiot County

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Neighbors were forced from their homes while police negotiated a peaceful surrender to a standoff in Gratiot County on Thursday. The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office says the incident started with reports of an intoxicated man threatening a woman with a knife and a gun at a home in the 1600 block of East McGregor Road.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Saginaw Township police officer shot on duty in 2019 returning to patrol

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw Township police officer who was injured in a shooting on duty more than three years ago soon will return to road patrol. Jeff Koenig was shot in the face and shoulder in January 2019 while making a traffic stop of a stolen pickup truck near the intersection of Bay and Tittabawassee roads in Saginaw Township.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Michigan teen arrested for threatening mass shooting at Texas school

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI - A Michigan teen was arrested today for threatening to shoot and kill students at a Texas school, WDIV Local 4 reports. The threat came the day after 21 people - 19 students and two teachers - were killed on Tuesday, May 24, at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. The 18-year-old shooter was killed by a police officer at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Shooting#School Shooting#Reconnected#Violent Crime#Wjrt#Robb Elementary School#Oxford High School
fox2detroit.com

Police use PIT maneuver, break window to get to drunken driver on I-75 in Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - When police responded to a driver blocking a lane of I-75 in Lincoln Park early Saturday, the driver tried to flee. Michigan State Police troopers were called to southbound I-75 near Dix at 3:55 a.m. because a Dodge Journey was blocking the right lane. Police said the 33-year-old Grosse Pointe woman was slumped over the wheel and had an open bottle of liquor.
LINCOLN PARK, MI
The Oakland Press

Motorcycle club killer sentenced to prison

A lengthy prison sentence was recently handed to a Pontiac man for a shooting at a motorcycle club that left one dead and another injured. As ordered by Oakland County Circuit Judge David Cohen, Gregory Kincade will spend 45 to 80 years incarcerated for the shooting death of Mecca Shea Ramsey at the Night Riders Motorcycle Club on April 27, 2019. Kincade was also sentenced to concurrent terms of 35 to 80 years for shooting Malcolm Chambers that same night, who survived, and 57 months to 10 years for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He’ll also spend another two years for possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, mandatory for Michigan crimes involving firearms.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Teen traveling to Pontiac 28 years ago might have been forced into phone call before vanishing

PONTIAC, Mich. – Officials believe a 16-year-old girl who vanished on her way to Pontiac 28 years ago might have been forced to send a message to tell her friend she was OK. Jody Lynn Brant, 16, left her home in Lawrenceville, Georgia, on May 27, 1994, and headed north on I-75. Officials said she left alone and was going to visit her cousin in Pontiac, Michigan, where she grew up.
PONTIAC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

Two 18-year-old's charged after suspect fired at Detroit police during traffic stop

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The men allegedly involved in a shooting that targeted two Detroit police officers last weekend have been charged, following their arrest this week. Deontay Hestle Jr. was charged with several crimes, including two counts of attempted murder and felony firearm. Robbie Kaigler, who drove the suspect vehicle during the shooting, was charged as an accessory.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

15-Year-Old Charged After Allegedly Bringing Weapon To Detroit’s Marygrove High School

(CBS DETROIT) — Prosecutors charged a 15-year-old after he allegedly brought a gun to Marygrove High School in Detroit. The teen is charged with possession of a weapon in a weapons-free school zone. Prosecutors say on Tuesday, the teen brought a weapon, later discovered to be a BB gun, to the school and pulled the weapon out during class. He was taken into custody on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing was held on Thursday at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility. “We are all hypersensitive right now about deadly weapons being brought into schools and the carnage that can occur as a result. The alleged actions of this respondent simply cannot be tolerated,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy. “We are alleging that this weapon was displayed and later discovered to be a BB Gun. This does not diminish the severity of this respondent’s actions.” © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Woman dead, man critical after overnight apartment fire in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities say one woman is dead after a fire broke out at a Bridgeport Township apartment complex overnight. The fire was reported around 2:15 a.m. Thursday in an apartment building with six units at 2236 King Road near Williamson Road. Several people were inside the building when the fire broke out.
BRIDGEPORT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy