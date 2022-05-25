Oxford families reconnect with sheriff's office after deadly Texas school shooting

(CBS DETROIT) — Prosecutors charged a 15-year-old after he allegedly brought a gun to Marygrove High School in Detroit. The teen is charged with possession of a weapon in a weapons-free school zone. Prosecutors say on Tuesday, the teen brought a weapon, later discovered to be a BB gun, to the school and pulled the weapon out during class. He was taken into custody on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing was held on Thursday at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility. “We are all hypersensitive right now about deadly weapons being brought into schools and the carnage that can occur as a result. The alleged actions of this respondent simply cannot be tolerated,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy. “We are alleging that this weapon was displayed and later discovered to be a BB Gun. This does not diminish the severity of this respondent’s actions.” © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

