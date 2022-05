World-First Double Hand Transplant For A Scleroderma Patient Allows Man To Pet His Dog Again. A debilitating autoimmune disease called scleroderma caused UK resident Steven Gallagher to lose the use of his hands after scarring left them trapped in painful fists, but it wouldn’t be the end of his independence. Thanks to plastics specialists experienced in hand surgery, he was able to receive a double hand transplant which has meant that not only is he now pain-free, but he can stroke his dog again.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO