Chris Kamara signs for BBC as legend takes first job since stepping down from Sky Sports Soccer Saturday

By Joshua Mbu
 3 days ago

SKY SPORTS Soccer Saturday and football icon Chris Kamara will launch his own BBC podcast this summer.

Kamara's new show will replace That Peter Crouch Podcast.

Kamara is set to host his own podcast called 'Unbelievable' Credit: GETTY

Peter Crouch signed a deal with Acast in March, with his podcast currently the fifth most popular in the UK.

The 64-year-old announced his departure from Sky Sports in April following 24 years of service.

He was one of Soccer Saturday's biggest and most popular stars.

Kamara's new podcast is fittingly called "Unbelievable" - a tribute to his iconic Soccer Saturday catchphrase.

TV presenter and West Ham super fan Ben Sheppard will present the show with Kamara.

The pair are good friends having hosted Goals on Sunday and Ninja Warrior UK together in recent years.

Kamara said in the BBC's official statement: "This is a dream transfer and I can’t wait to tell you more about my new BBC podcast later this summer.

"Expect top guests, unbelievable stories and plenty of laughs as Ben and I delve into the footballing world."

Kamara later tweeted: "Coming soon on BBC Sounds, myself and my big mate Ben Shepherd are together again with all the guests and more football that we had on Goals on Sunday."

The BBC are preparing to launch several new podcasts.

Singer Sam Smith, journalist Emily Maitlis, actor James Nesbitt and comedian Jayde Adams have also signed podcast deals with the BBC.

