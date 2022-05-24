Albuquerque Police arrest man accused of killing his father

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department investigated a suspicious death that occurred near 98th St. and Central Ave. On Tuesday morning, APD was dispatched after receiving reports that a man was dead outside the house.

Police say they found a man, Abelito Rivera Sr. on the ground outside, covered in dirt. The Office of the Medical Investigator says he suffered from extensive blunt force trauma. His son, 42-year-old Abelito Rivera Jr., was taken into custody. APD says officers tried to interview Rivera Jr., who was incoherent and told police he hurt his dad.

Neighbors say there have been ongoing issues between the father and son. He is now being held at Metropolitan Detention Center on an open count of murder.

