Economy

The Verdict Is In: Customer Service Isn't Human Enough

By Amy Balliett
Inc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoes your organization's customer service strategy sacrifice humanity for the sake of efficiency? Here are three ways to adjust. Since the pandemic first began, consumer demand for heightened levels of customer service has exploded. In fact, 80 percent of consumers expected the pandemic to deliver improved customer experiences while 58 percent...

