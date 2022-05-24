ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

Rapper Lupe Fiasco Set To Teach A Course On Rap At MIT

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
Majic 102.3/92.7
Majic 102.3/92.7
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SNRxT_0fplEVHp00

Long gone are the days when rappers solely focused on writing rhymes. Many emcees in the game today are aiming to become moguls in the vain of Jay-Z, Dr. Dre and Diddy, or just establish a lucrative side gig that assures they won’t forever be a slave to the rhythm.

GRAMMY-winning lyricist Lupe Fiasco has accomplished so much in his 16-year career that he’s now giving some of that game back in the form of a hip-hop course as a professor at MIT.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lupe Fiasco (@lupefiasco)

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Through the university’s MLK Visiting Professor Program, Lupe will be standing in for the 2022-23 semester as one of three incoming professors-in-residence based on their “expertise in the arts and humanities.” The Food & Liquor emcee is no stranger to the campus at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, spending time as a Visiting Artist during the 2020-21 semester at the MIT Center for Art, Science & Technology. “I been holding this for a while,” Lupe tweeted to officially confirm the news, adding, “I’ll put together something more sophisticated later that really captures the nuance and gravity but for now I’ll just say it straight and raw: I’m going to teach Rap at @MIT.”

The Chicago native, born Wasalu Muhammad Jaco, is well-versed in his knowledge of hip-hop; he’s released seven studio albums, a handful of mixtapes and collaborations with fellow heavyweights in the game like Kanye West, Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z just to name a few. He also has some eclectic views on culture, politics and religion, which have all played key roles in his lyricism and overall message heard on fan-favorite tracks. With that said, we can only imagine how diverse the curriculum will be!

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Those looking to get the knowledge straight from Lupe Fiasco — errr, we mean Professor Jaco! — will have to wait until further details on enrollment are revealed. Until then, keep an eye out for the upcoming release of his new album, Drill Music in Zion , on June 24.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM :


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Kendrick Lamar Admits He Was 'Confused' When Kanye West & Drake Reconciled

Kendrick Lamar returned on Friday (May 13) with his fifth studio album, the Compton native’s first project since 2017’s DAMN. Titled Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, the 18-track effort is split into two parts and boasts features from Ghostface Killah, Kodak Black, Summer Walker, Blxst and Portishead’s Beth Gibbons, among others.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Kodak Black, Lil Durk, Tyler, The Creator + More React To Kendrick Lamar's 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers'

Kendrick Lamar ended the five-year wait for a new album on Friday (May 13) with the release of his eagerly-anticipated fifth studio album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. An 18-song double-disc effort, the project boasts guest appearances from Ghostface Killah, Kodak Black, Baby Keem, Sampha, Blxst, Summer Walker, Tanna Leone and Portishead’s Beth Gibbons, among others. Behind the boards, frequent collaborators such as Sounwave, Pharrell, The Alchemist, Boi-1da and DJ Dahi supply the eclectic sounds.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jay Z
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Lupe Fiasco
Person
Pharrell Williams
Pitchfork

Nipsey Hussle Cannabis Documentary Released: Watch

Nipsey Hussle is the subject of a new documentary that’s out now. The Marathon (Cultivation) focuses on his work with his brother Samiel Asghedom, developing their Marathon OG cannabis strain. It arrives ahead of the June 18 opening of The Marathon (Collective), a cannabis retail store in Los Angeles. Watch The Marathon (Cultivation) in full via YouTube below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mit#Rapper#College#Instagram Twitter#The Food Liquor
Essence

Snoop Dogg And His Son Launch First-Ever Digital Weed Farms

Everybody’s favorite OG is expanding his digital empire with this latest move. Everybody’s favorite OG is expanding his digital empire with this latest move. It was recently announced that Snoop Dogg and his son Cordell Broadus will be joining forces with MOBLAND to bring digital weed farms to the metaverse.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jamie Foxx: “Never Thought I Would Live In A ‘Christian Society’ Where They Would Let Little Children Die Over And Over Again”

Click here to read the full article. Texas native Jamie Foxx joined the chorus of voices wondering how something like the school massacre in Uvalde could happen in the United States of America. The comedian, who himself was recently involved in subduing a man who attacked Dave Chappelle onstage, posted 16 Uvalde victims’ photos and wrote: Little angels my heart goes out to ur families…Never thought I would live in A society a “Christian Society” where they would let little children die over and over again and still not change any laws…if the people in this country are leaders and so-called...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Kim Shares Star-Studded Night Out With Diddy, Mary J. Blige & More

Lil’ Kim stunned us on Instagram again with photos showcasing her night at the club. The Brooklyn-born rapper has been killing it on Instagram with her Fendi and Savage X Fenty moments from earlier this year. Following the conclusion of the Lovers & Friends music festival in Las Vegas,...
BROOKLYN, NY
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z Tells Story Of First Time He Heard Biggie's 'Who Shot Ya'

In honor of the 50th birthday of deceased rapper Biggie Smalls, JAY-Z has remarked on the unique relationship he and his fellow New York Hip Hop MC shared before the Brooklyn lyricist’s untimely death in March of 1997. On Sunday (May 22), the Roc Nation CEO joined TIDAL’s “A...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

The Game Declares Himself “The Best Rapper Alive”

Click here to read the full article. Ahead of the release of The Game’s new album, Drillmatic, his long-anticipated followup to 2019’s Born 2 Rap, the Compton-bred rapper asserts himself to be “the best rapper alive.” On Wednesday (May 18), he took to Instagram to reflect on the current state of Hip-Hop and also declared his forthcoming LP to be the “best album of 2022” while showing love to Pusha T, Kendrick Lamar, Denzel Curry, Vince Staples, and more.More from VIBE.comKendrick Lamar Earns 4th No. 1 Debut With 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers'Dreezy Introduces New Alter Ego On 'HITGIRL': "It's A Different Side...
CELEBRITIES
Majic 102.3/92.7

Majic 102.3/92.7

52
Followers
1K+
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

The Real Sound of the DMV

 https://mymajicdc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy