CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) — Carbondale Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing person. Arthur Reed, 64, was last seen on the morning of Friday, May 20, at a business in the 800 block of West Industrial Park Road. At that time, was wearing a blue-grey and white baseball cap, a blue button up shirt, khaki pants, and a watch on his left wrist.

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO