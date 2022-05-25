Zimbabwe to import 400,000 T maize from Zambia and Malawi, say millers

May 26 (Reuters) - South Africa's Crop Estimates Committee released its fourth production forecast for the 2021/2022 summer crops on Thursday. Below is a breakdown of the data. SUMMER CROPS - FOURTH PRODUCTION FORECAST FOR 2022 SEASON LATEST PREVIOUS 2021 ESTIMATE ESTIMATE White Maize Area 1,575,000 ha 1,575,000 ha 1,691,900 ha Production 7,553,050 T 7,553,050 T 8,600,000 T Yellow Maize Area 1,048,000 ha 1,048,000 ha 1,063,500 ha Production 7,170,300 T 7,170,300 T 7,715,000 T Total Maize Area 2,623,000 ha 2,623,000 ha 2,755,400 ha Production 14,723,350 T 14,723,350 T 16,315,000 T Sunflower Seed Area 670,700 ha 670,700 ha 477,800 ha Production 963,000 T 963,000 T 678,000 T Soya Beans Area 925,300 ha 925,300 ha 827,100 ha Production 1,930,700 T 1,885,850 T 1,897,000 T Ground Nuts Area 43,400 ha 43,400 ha 38,550 ha Production 70,400 T 70,400 T 64,300 T Sorghum Area 37,200 ha 37,200 ha 49,200 ha Production 137,220 T 137,220 T 215,000 T Dry Beans Area 42,900 ha 42,900 ha 47,390 ha Production 55,995 T 55,995 T 57,672 T (Reporting by Nelson Banya)
