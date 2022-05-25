ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Zimbabwe to import 400,000 T maize from Zambia and Malawi, say millers

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

May 25 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe will import 400,000 tonnes of white maize from Zambia and Malawi, the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) said, as the country faces a reduced harvest this year blamed on erratic rains. The southern African country has faced food insecurity since the turn of...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

TABLE-South Africa's 2021/2022 crop estimates

May 26 (Reuters) - South Africa's Crop Estimates Committee released its fourth production forecast for the 2021/2022 summer crops on Thursday. Below is a breakdown of the data. SUMMER CROPS - FOURTH PRODUCTION FORECAST FOR 2022 SEASON LATEST PREVIOUS 2021 ESTIMATE ESTIMATE White Maize Area 1,575,000 ha 1,575,000 ha 1,691,900 ha Production 7,553,050 T 7,553,050 T 8,600,000 T Yellow Maize Area 1,048,000 ha 1,048,000 ha 1,063,500 ha Production 7,170,300 T 7,170,300 T 7,715,000 T Total Maize Area 2,623,000 ha 2,623,000 ha 2,755,400 ha Production 14,723,350 T 14,723,350 T 16,315,000 T Sunflower Seed Area 670,700 ha 670,700 ha 477,800 ha Production 963,000 T 963,000 T 678,000 T Soya Beans Area 925,300 ha 925,300 ha 827,100 ha Production 1,930,700 T 1,885,850 T 1,897,000 T Ground Nuts Area 43,400 ha 43,400 ha 38,550 ha Production 70,400 T 70,400 T 64,300 T Sorghum Area 37,200 ha 37,200 ha 49,200 ha Production 137,220 T 137,220 T 215,000 T Dry Beans Area 42,900 ha 42,900 ha 47,390 ha Production 55,995 T 55,995 T 57,672 T (Reporting by Nelson Banya)
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Cut off from Black Sea wheat imports, Egypt leans on local harvest

BANHA, Egypt May 27 (Reuters) - At an agricultural storage complex in the Egyptian city of Banha, Ahmed Nasser watches truck after truck offload freshly-threshed grain from the surrounding Nile Delta. Cut off from much of the Black Sea wheat it depended on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Egypt, often...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Iran expects Russia to supply it with 5 mln T of grain - YJC news

DUBAI, May 26 (Reuters) - Iran expects Russia to supply it with 5 million tonnes of grain, including some wheat, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji told the semi-official Iranian news agency the Young Journalists Club (YJC) on Thursday. Iran will need to import at least 7 million tonnes of wheat...
MIDDLE EAST
Agriculture Online

Russia to extend ban on sunflower seed exports at end-August -Interfax

May 27 (Reuters) - Russia will not remove its ban on exports of sunflower seeds at the end of August, Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing the first deputy agriculture minister Oksana Lut. Russia banned exports of sunflower seeds from April 1 to Aug. 31 to protect domestic supply...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Thailand seeks rice price pact with Vietnam to boost 'bargaining power'

BANGKOK, May 27 (Reuters) - Thailand and Vietnam are in talks on a pact to raise the price of their rice exports to increase their leverage in the global market and improve farmer incomes, a Thai government official said on Friday. Agriculture officials from Thailand and Vietnam, the world's second...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

India has no plans to curb rice exports as local supplies surge

NEW DELHI, May 26 (Reuters) - India does not plan to curb rice exports as the world's biggest exporter of the staple has sufficient stocks and local rates are lower than state-set support prices, trade and government sources said. India banned wheat exports on May 14, just days after New...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Record U.S. farm exports amid global turmoil

The United States will export a record $191 billion worth of agricultural products this fiscal year as the world scrambles to replace the corn, wheat, and vegetable oil it would normally get from Russia and Ukraine, said the Agriculture Department on Thursday. It would be the second year in a row of record-high farm exports.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russian President Putin holding world to ransom over food - UK's Truss

SARAJEVO, May 26 (Reuters) - British foreign minister Liz Truss accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of holding the world to ransom over food, responding to a question about whether she supported lifting sanctions in exchange for grain exports from Ukraine. "It is completely appalling that Putin is trying to hold...
EUROPE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to May 23

PARIS, May 27 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on the crop conditions of French soft wheat, winter barley, durum wheat and spring barley, plus grain maize crop conditions and sowing progress, covering week 20 ending May 23. Figures are percentages of the crop area. SOFT WHEAT CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 20 average in France 2 8 21 66 3 Week 19 2022 1 7 18 70 3 Week 20 2021 0 3 16 76 4 WINTER BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 20 average in France 1 9 23 64 2 Week 19 2022 1 7 20 69 2 Week 20 2021 0 5 19 73 4 SPRING BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 20 average in France 1 11 27 60 1 Week 19 2022 1 9 22 68 1 Week 20 2021 0 2 14 81 4 DURUM CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 20 average in France 0 9 23 65 2 Week 19 2022 0 6 21 71 2 Week 20 2021 0 6 26 66 2 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 20 average in France 0 1 8 87 4 Week 19 2022 0 1 6 91 2 Week 20 2021 0 0 10 89 1 GRAIN MAIZE SOWING Percent sown Week 20 average in France 99 Week 19 2022 98 Week 20 2021 98 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman )
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for June 1-7

May 27 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for June 1-7, the agriculture ministry said. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) June 1-7 - tax 121.2 76.5 73.9 - indicative price 373.2 294.3 290.7 May 25-31 - tax 110.5 76.5 76.5 - indicative price 357.9 294.3 294.3 May 18-24 - tax 111.9 76.5 77.3 - indicative price 359.9 294.3 295.5 May 13-17 - tax 114.3 74.1 77.0 - indicative price 363.4 290.9 295.0 May 6-12 - tax 120.1 73.5 58.3 - indicative price 371.6 290.0 268.4 April 27-May 5 - tax 119.1 73.3 54.9 - indicative price 370.2 289.8 263.5 April 20-26 - tax 110.7 76.0 66.1 - indicative price 358.2 293.6 279.5 April 13-19 - tax 101.4 75.4 70.6 - indicative price 344.9 292.8 285.9 April 6-12 - tax 96.1 75.4 65.8 - indicative price 337.3 292.8 279.0 March 30-April 5 - tax 87.0 75.6 58.3 - indicative price 324.3 293.1 268.3 March 23-29 - tax 86.4 79.6 53.2 - indicative price 323.5 298.8 261.1 March 16-22 - tax 86.3 77.4 54.1 - indicative price 323.3 295.7 262.3 March 9-15 - tax 86.9 72.3 53.9 - indicative price 324.2 288.4 262.0 Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports in June 2021 as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The Agriculture Ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Indonesia to allocate about 1 mln tonnes of palm oil for export

JAKARTA, May 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia will allocate about 1 million tonnes of palm oil for export, prioritising companies that have been registered for the government's bulk cooking oil programme, a senior trade ministry official said on Friday. Indonesia, the world's biggest palm oil producer, allowed shipments to restart from...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

3 Big Things Today, May 27, 2022

1. Grain, Soybean Futures Little Changed in Overnight Trading. Wheat futures were mixed and corn and beans were little changed heading into the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Investors are keeping a close eye on the weather in the U.S. southern Plains where hard-red winter wheat is growing. As much as...
MARKETS
Agriculture Online

Ukraine spring grain sowing is almost completed, ministry says

KYIV, May 27 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farmers have almost completed the 2022 spring sowing, but the acreage is 22% lower than the 2021 level, the agriculture ministry said on Friday, giving no exact figure. Ukraine plans to sow 14.2 million hectares of spring crops this year, down from 16.9 million...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans hold near three-month high

PARIS/MUMBAI, May 27 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures paused near a three-month high on Friday as traders assessed rain risks for U.S. planting ahead of a three-day holiday closure. Wheat edged higher, led by Minneapolis spring wheat futures as rainy forecasts for northerly U.S. zones also threatened to hamper sowing...
AGRICULTURE

