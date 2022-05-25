ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: A guide to the new ‘Star Wars’ series

By RYAN PEARSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vip6K_0fpl4N9600
1 of 14

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Obi-Wan Kenobi” — now that’s a name casual “Star Wars” fans haven’t heard in a long time. The Jedi master gets his own moment in the suns with a new six-part Disney+ series starring Ewan McGregor.

It’s set halfway between George Lucas’ two trilogies: 10 years after “Episode III: Revenge of the Sith,” which marked McGregor’s last appearance as the character, and nine years before the late Alec Guinness made his hooded, howling entrance as Ben Kenobi in “Episode IV: A New Hope.”

McGregor said he always kept the venerated Guinness in mind during production. He listened to Guinness’ dialogue on a sound file in his dressing room and took more time after scenes were filmed “just to do a little extra Alec Guinness-y take – just to make sure.

“It’s got to feel like him. I studied him in that movie,” the 51-year-old actor said. “I’ve always got to be somebody who ends up becoming Alec Guinness at the end of the day.”

A Kenobi project featuring McGregor has been in development for years, originally as a film with Stephen Daldry attached to direct. That was tossed in the scrap heap after the relatively meager box office returns of 2018′s “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” With the launch of Disney+ the next year, Lucasfilm pinned its hopes on a streaming series. (Kenobi was also featured in the animated series “The Clone Wars,” which ran for seven seasons and is now on Disney+.)

Filming took place last year primarily on Industrial Light & Magic’s technologically innovative Los Angeles-area soundstages, where massive LED screens create virtual worlds that surround performers.

As with the hit “The Mandalorian,” also filmed there, producers have kept most details cloaked in secrecy. But here’s what to look for as the first two episodes premiere Friday:

WHAT’S KENOBI UP TO?

“I will take the child and watch over him.” That was Kenobi’s plan for Luke Skywalker at the conclusion of 2005′s “Revenge of the Sith.” Luke and Leia’s mother died just after their birth, and Jimmy Smits’ regal Bail Organa adopted Leia. Kenobi brought Luke to live with family on Tatooine, and that’s where the new series begins. Trailers show Kenobi on the desert planet with binoculars, 10-year-old Skywalker in sight. The kid seems alright — for now. But be ready to pack up that starfighter. The series introduces a new planet to the galaxy: Daiyu, with a glowing urban Hong Kong-like setting perfect for rooftop blaster shootouts.

WHICH VERSION OF KENOBI IS THIS?

“You were my brother, Anakin! I loved you!” Kenobi ended “Episode III” failing to sway his padawan away from the dark side — then slicing off Anakin’s limbs and leaving him in flames. He’s torn with anguish and regret, even before he knows Anakin became Darth Vader. But “Episode IV” finds Kenobi chill, in control, Zen. That mindset shift is key to “Kenobi,” said director Deborah Chow: “How did he go from the banks of Mustafar to the calm of Sir Alec Guinness? Something obviously happened there, between those 20 years. So for us, in large part, that was why we felt we actually had a story to tell.”

WHO IS ON THE DARK SIDE?

Trailers establish Jedi-hunting Inquisitors, played by Rupert Friend, Sung Kang and Moses Ingram, as the key antagonists. But don’t forget Vader. Chow wanted to include the black-suited villain to up the stakes for Kenobi. “Emotionally, so much of the weight that he’s carrying is coming primarily from what happened with Anakin. So everything kind of kept leading us back to that,” she said.

WHITHER VADER?

A lightsaber duel rematch seems fated. It’s unclear whose voice audiences will hear, but Hayden Christensen again dons the black helmet for the role. “That costume comes with such a presence,” he said. “You put it on and it just informs so much the way you feel. And for me, it was very sort of cathartic in a way too just because this is a character that has meant a lot to me and has sort of stayed with me over the years — and getting to come back and continue with it was an emotional experience.”

WHO ELSE IS AROUND?

Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse reprise their roles from the prequels as Owen and Beru Lars, Luke’s aunt and uncle. Expect other established characters to make as-yet-unannounced appearances in either the main story or through flashbacks, used heavily in the other live action “Star Wars” series. Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano, starring in her own upcoming series, will almost certainly drop in. Could we see a “Force ghost” version of Kenobi’s teacher Qui-Gon Jinn, played by Liam Neeson? A young Leia with Smits’ Organa? Chewbacca or Darth Maul? They’ll soon reveal themselves to viewers.

___

AP writer Cristina Jaleru in London contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Ryan Pearson on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/ryanwrd

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Obi-Wan Kenobi's sneaky cameo is more important than you realise

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 2 spoilers. Star Wars fans love a cheeky cameo as much as Anakin Skywalker hates sand, so it should come as no surprise that Obi-Wan Kenobi is already tapping some franchise veterans to appear in these first two episodes. But what we didn't expect to see was an actual "Veteran Clone Trooper" pop up so soon, and he's played by none other than Temuera Morrison, best known as Boba Fett.
MOVIES
Polygon

Willow returns in first trailer for Lucasfilm’s new fantasy series

Lucasfilm’s new Disney Plus series based on Willow, the late ’80s fantasy film directed by Ron Howard and based on a story by George Lucas, is coming this fall. And the first trailer shows Warwick Davis, in this eponymous role as Willow Ufgood, returning to (perhaps reluctantly) contend with a new imbalance of good and evil.
MOVIES
The Verge

Watch the first trailer for Andor, coming to Disney Plus in August

Disney kicked off its Star Wars Celebration event with the first look at Andor. The upcoming Disney Plus series stars Diego Luna, who is reprising his role as Cassian Andor from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The show will hit the streaming platform on August 31st. Details about the...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
ComicBook

Fantastic Four: Bryce Dallas Howard Addresses Invisible Woman Casting Rumors at Fan Event

Marvel Studios has already introduced us to a version of Mr. Fantastic during the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so we can probably expect to see the rest of Marvel's first family in an upcoming film. The studio already has a Fantastic Four film in development, but it recently lost director Jon Watts, and not much is known about how far along it was. During a recent press event for Jurassic World Dominion in Mexico City, a fan gave Bryce Dallas Howard a Susan Storm/Invisible Woman Funko Pop due to the actress being rumored for the role and the actress profusely denied it. You can check out the denial in the TikTok below.
MOVIES
Creative Bloq

Controversial She-Hulk character design enrages viewers

We've seen plenty of character design controversies over the last few months, with outrage surrounding everyone from Minnie Mouse to the green M&M causing (it turns out people are very protective of their favourite anthropomorphised cartoon things). The latest to draw ire online is She-Hulk, Marvel's new TV Shrek-alike. In...
COMICS
thedigitalfix.com

Kirk Douglas quit Rambo mid-filming when his scenes were cut

The late, great American actor Kirk Douglas lived to be 103 years old, and had many a starring roles to his name during his time in Hollywood. One action movie in particular that he cannot put his name to though, is Rambo, after the legendary actor quit the project mid-filming, due to his scenes being cut.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Neeson
Person
Sung Kang
Person
Hayden Christensen
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Stephen Daldry
Person
Jimmy Smits
Person
Alec Guinness
epicstream.com

The Mandalorian: Beloved Character Sports Drastic New Look for Season 3

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Star Wars Celebration finally made its return much to the delight of diehard followers of the science-fiction franchise. True to form, the spectacle which runs until May 29th was home to several explosive reveals and announcements — including the debut of the first official teaser for The Mandalorian Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Marvel Reveals Updated Look at She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's CGI

We're just a few months away from the debut of She-Hulk: Attorney of Law, a new Disney+ series that will bring Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first full trailer for the series was released earlier this month, and it garnered a number of reactions, ranging from hype about the series' lighthearted tone and Marvel connections, to comments and questions about the CGI used to bring She-Hulk to life. With VFX work factoring into the changes or delays of a number of blockbuster projects, many wondered how She-Hulk's CGI could evolve between now and when the series releases — and it looks like we've started to get our answer. Disney+'s official landing page for She-Hulk reveals an already-updated version of the trailer, which shows some subtle differences in the CGI work on She-Hulk's face.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Images Reveal First Look at Horror Reimagining

Pooh is leaving the lands of Hundred Acre Wood for the realm of indie horror flicks. That's right, horror fiends have discovered the existence of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, an upcoming picture featuring the golden bear in his very own scary movie. An independent feature from Rhys Frake-Waterfield, the film released a batch of images Wednesday showing off its morbid content, reminiscent of the blood-filled slashers of yesteryear.
MOVIES
The Associated Press

‘Goodfellas’ co-stars, many others pay tribute to Ray Liotta

Reactions to the death of “Goodfellas” star Ray Liotta:. “I’m absolutely shocked and devastated by the sudden, unexpected death of Ray Liotta. He was so uniquely gifted, so adventurous, so courageous as an actor. Playing Henry Hill in Good Fellas was a tall order, because the character had so many different facets, so many complicated layers, and Ray was in almost every scene of a long, tough shoot. He absolutely amazed me, and I’ll always be proud of the work we did together on that picture.” —Director Martin Scorsese in a statement.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Series#Star Wars Day#New Planet#Ap#Guinness
ComicBook

DC's Blue Beetle Set Photos Reveal First Look at Costume

Production is currently underway on DC's Blue Beetle movie, which will bring Xolo Maridueña's Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle to life on the big screen. Given Jaime's fan-favorite status within the pages of DC Comics, there's definitely been a lot of excitement surrounding his cinematic debut, and around how the Blue Beetle costume will translate onscreen. After concept art of the Blue Beetle suit first debuted during DC FanDome 2021, we've finally got a new look at what that will entail. JustJared Jr. recently published a series of set photos from Blue Beetle, which provide a pretty epic look at the practical costume.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

It’s time for a Star Wars horror movie

When you think of Star Wars, one of the last tags you would associate with the franchise from a galaxy far, far away is that of horror. The series of science fiction movies is one of the most beloved and successful franchises of all time, and is perfect for a night of family movie fun. But, what if Disney and LucasFilm dared to go a little bit darker and gave us a full-on Star Wars horror movie?
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers Reveals Surprising Avengers Cameo

Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers includes a surprising cameo from an unsung Avenger. In the Disney+ movie, fans noticed that there were a lot of Marvel Easter eggs running around. On Twitter, @Gwenstacying spotted Tigra from Avengers: United They Stand in the convention scenes. This is where a lot of the major cameos occur in the film. Every frame is packed to the brim with references, allusions and other pop culture weirdness. In fact, sticking with Marvel, one background detail from the film really threw a ton of people for a loop. Some fans noticed that Miles Morales' mural from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse can be seen in the background of one shot. The homage was so cool that the film's producers highlighted it on Twitter once they discovered its presence. While some may be critical of Chip 'n Dale, it's clear that a lot of fans had the time of their life with this real-life Easter egg hunt.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
EW.com

Harrison Ford crashes Star Wars Celebration with a surprise Indiana Jones message

Star Wars Celebration was unleashed in full on Thursday in Anaheim with a star-studded panel hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown, and one very surprise guest. The casts for Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and Willow were all on hand. Rosario Dawson filmed a message from the set in full Ahsoka regalia. Jude Law was announced as starring in a new series set after Return of the Jedi titled Star Wars: Skeleton Crew that is a "story about a group of kids, about 10 years old, from a tiny little planet who accidentally get lost in the Star Wars galaxy," explained producer John Watts. And there was even fresh footage from season 3 of The Mandalorian that teased a return to Mandalore. So many goodies!
ANAHEIM, CA
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Release Month Revealed

The third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian has an official release month. With Star Wars Celebration currently kicking off today, Lucasfilm is providing fans with updates on their favorite stars and streaming series. For instance, Star Wars: Andor announced its release date with its first teaser trailer, and now a month has been announced for when Mando and Grogu will be back in our lives. Instead of premiering at the end of 2022, Season 3 of The Mandalorian will board Disney+ in February 2023, as most likely the first Star Wars series to premiere in the new year.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Netflix's That '90s Show to Feature Yet Another Beloved O.G. Character

Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. Tommy Chong is spilling the beans. The 84-year-old actor confirmed that he's reprising his role as Leo in the upcoming Netflix spin-off That '90s Show. "They gave me a call and I did my part," he said on the Dark Mark podcast, according to Variety. "They never gave me any instructions, so I don't know if I'm supposed to be talking about it or not."
TV SERIES
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

918K+
Followers
446K+
Post
413M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy