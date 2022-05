GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia man is facing 60 felony charges in connection with a dogfighting investigation that started last month, Gaston County officials said. Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement removed dozens of dogs from a home on Hemlock Avenue in Gastonia on April 28. According to Gaston County police, animal care officers found a dead dog in the backyard and 29 others in cages. Police said the dogs were living in "poor" conditions and there was immediate concern for their health, as some were suffering from obvious injuries.

