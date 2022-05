Delrose Fischer and Betty Schloemer worked hard May 18 hanging up dazzling hand-made quilts in the vast lobby of Heritage Hall by the St. Joseph Catholic Church. Schloemer and Fischer are two of the current 14 members of the St. Joseph Parish Quilt Group. Since 1986, when it started, the group’s members past and present have made more than 1,000 quilts. The stunning works are auctioned off every summer at the St. Joseph Parish Fourth of July Festival, and the proceeds are used to help the parish.

