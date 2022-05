POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of the crash along Circle Road in Powdersville. South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers said the crash happened at around 7:26 a.m. According to troopers, the driver went off the right side of the road and hit a tree. The driver passed away at the scene.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC ・ 11 HOURS AGO