WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say a man died after exchanging gunfire with a SWAT team during a nearly nine-hour standoff. Wichita Officer Chad Ditch said officers were called to a home in west Wichita early Wednesday after reports of a shooting. They found a woman and a child in the front yard. Ditch says the officers saw a man run into the home with a gun in his hand. A short time later, some people inside the house left the residence. After about nine hours, SWAT members went into the home. Ditch said the suspects exchanged gunfire with the officers and was shot to death. Ditch said the 39-year-old suspect was wanted on an aggravated kidnapping warrant.

WICHITA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO