More than 300 Kansas consumers have received more than $167,000 in refunds by Ford Motor Company as part of a nationwide settlement over false advertising claims. The refunds are part of a 19.2 million-dollar settlement with Ford over the marketing of its 2013-2014 C-Max hybrids, and the payload capacity of model year 2011 through 2014 Super Duty pickup trucks.

1 DAY AGO