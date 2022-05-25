ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Emma Raducanu crashes OUT of French Open after throwing away one-set lead in second round against Aliaksandra Sasnovich

By Dave Fraser
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yU7G6_0fpky8Ak00

EMMA RADUCANU is OUT of the 2022 French Open after throwing away one-set lead in her second-round clash against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

The British No1, 19, stormed to the first set against her Belarusian opponent before being blow away in the second and final sets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BTRq1_0fpky8Ak00
Emma Raducanu is out of the French Open after losing in three sets against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qfZc9_0fpky8Ak00
Aliaksandra Sasnovich fought from a set down to beat Emma Raducanu to reach the French Open third round Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mGGC7_0fpky8Ak00
Emma Raducanu fought hard but was unable to make it past the second round in her first-ever French Open Credit: Alamy

US Open champion Raducanu eventually lost 3-6 6-1 6-1 as her Roland Garros came to an abrupt halt.

The Kent ace got off to a strong start in her first clay Grand Slam, taking it 6-3 in emphatic style.

But from then on, the world No12 managed just TWO games as the more-experienced Sasnovich, 28, powered into the third round.

The world No47 will now face the Angelique Kerber or Elsa Jacquemot in the third round.

But for Raducanu, here attention will now turn to Wimbledon having survived a scare to win her French Open first-round game against 17-year-old Linda Noskova in three sets earlier in the week.

MORE TO FOLLOW...

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY...

POLITICS
