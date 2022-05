Making cocktails one at a time for guests isn’t our idea of a party, but luckily, this batched drink excels at serving a crowd. It features John deBary’s Super Summer Fruit Syrup, a bright and glorious combination of peak summer peaches and mangoes infused with chamomile, ginger, and turmeric. Added to tequila, chilled green tea, and sparkling wine, it becomes the distilled essence of summer. Make the fruit syrup the day before you plan to serve it and keep the remaining mixers cold until ready to serve. We like a punch that doesn’t overdo it on the booze, but you can certainly increase the tequila to 2 cups if you like.

