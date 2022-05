There are some things that you have to be grateful for in Great Barrington. At the top of many lists is little Fairview Hospital. It really is an extraordinary gift that the town has given itself. Anything that can be done to help the hospital is really important. Big city hospitals are now places you really don’t want to end up. This is especially true since COVID is doing what I always knew it would do — refusing to go away and replicating itself in new and more contagious forms.

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO