U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Take a closer look at the world of crypto!. Shiba Inu to $0.001: price prints important signal near key support. Shiba Inu has been holding above the $0.000011 level since May 14, resembling the price action it demonstrated in late January 2022. After this, the meme coin surged nearly 100% to highs of $0.000035 on Feb. 7. However, at the time of writing, SHIB is down 7.6%, changing hands at $0.0000108. If it continues trading at this price, the token might spend some more time inside the range between $0.0000104 and $0.000014. The next major move might begin after the price breaks above or below the range.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO