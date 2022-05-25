ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalton, OH

Dalton Local officials discuss upcoming renovation projects

wqkt.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dalton Local School District’s treasurer met this week with school board members to give them an update on some improvement projects...

wqkt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Akron Leader Publications

Norton Council approves Brookside Greens Phase 2 final plat

NORTON — Norton City Council May 23 approved the final plat for Phase 2 of the Brookside Greens development at 3727 Golf Course Drive as part of a $98.9 million, 308-unit, single-family housing development by Ryan Homes on the former Barberton Brookside Country Club property. The Phase 2 final...
NORTON, OH
Lincoln Report

The 3 Best Small Towns in Ohio

Ohio's small towns possess a charm all their own. Even better, they are wonderful places to visit if you want to relax and enjoy some good old-fashioned hospitality. The experience will not disappoint.
OHIO STATE
crawfordcountynow.com

Whirlpool responds to upcoming closings

MARION—-Chad Parks of Marion Whirlpool released the following announcement to Crawford County Now:. “Our 15,000 U.S. manufacturing employees in our nine plants across the U.S. have been working tirelessly to meet consumer needs. Like other companies across the globe, Whirlpool Corporation is impacted by supply chain disruptions and constraints. To align our production schedule to the current environment, we have scheduled down days for all hourly employees at our Marion operations on Thursday, May 26 and May 31 – June 3. We are focused on overcoming these challenges and to provide for our consumers who need our appliances more than ever to clean, cook and provide proper food and medicine storage in their homes.”
MARION, OH
WTOL 11

'The only one in the world' | Norfolk Southern's dual-rail gang heads west through Ohio

SANDUSKY, Ohio — It was a loud and fast-moving sight to see in Sandusky this week, as Norfolk Southern crews worked long days to replace train tracks throughout the city. The company's "dual-rail gang," which is made up of about 80 people, is tasked with replacing the 19,500 miles of N.S.-owned track, improving the structure of the rail system. It is the only group in the world able to replace both rails of the tracks at the same time, according to Connor Spielmaker, spokesperson for Norfolk Southern.
SANDUSKY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dalton, OH
beltmag.com

The Death and Life of the Great Black Swamp

Draining Ohio’s Great Black Swamp was a feat of human effort and engineering. Restoring it will be even harder. The next time someone cracks a joke about the monotony of Ohio topography, tell them about the Great Black Swamp. A massive quagmire once seeped across the landscape of northeast...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#School Board#Air Conditioning#Treasurer#Do Over#Urban Construction#Dalton Local
whbc.com

Longtime Canton Local School Board Member Faces Felony Theft Charge

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The president of the Canton Local school board faces a criminal charge. And that could mean the end of his long public service career if he’s found guilty. Court records indicate 60-year-old Scott Hamilton of Canton Township is charged with...
CANTON, OH
Farm and Dairy

Manufactured home and shop building on 6 acres, and misc.

Manufactured Home – Shop Building On 6 Acres – Residential Or Commercial Chain Link Fenced – Pear & Apple Trees. Harrisville Twp. – Medina County, OH – Cloverleaf LSD. Also Selling: Shop Tools – Car Parts – Antiques. Furniture – Loads Of Misc....
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
neosportsinsiders.com

Our Salute to one of Ohio’s Finest on Memorial Day Weekend, Sharon Ann Lane, First Lieutenant, US Army Nurse Corps

On 2 February 1901, the US Army established the Nurse Corps as a part of its medical department. For many years, young women, wanting to help their country, enlisted to be a part of this component of the Army. Sharon Ann Lane, born in Zanesville, Ohio, and spending most of her life in Canton, Ohio, heard that call and would be the answer to a trivia question that this weekend is apropos: Who was the only American female servicewoman killed by enemy fire during the Vietnam War?
CANTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Farm and Dairy

Ford Tractors, tools, shop items, household, and misc.

We will sell by absolute auction located at 9160 Westfield Rd. Seville, OH 44273. Approx. 2-1/4 miles West of I-71 on Rt. 224, then South approx. 1 mile on Westfield Rd. to auction site (2/10 mile South of Greenwich Rd, just past Westfield Center limits). Selling in 2 rings. Parking across the street in Westfield’s lot (Blacktop ONLY, NOT ON GRASS. Watch for signs) See full list & pictures at www.rdfarnsworth.com.
SEVILLE, OH
whbc.com

Sobriety Checkpoints in Massillon on Saturday

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office and the county’s OVI Task Force are setting up sobriety checkpoints in the city of Massillon later on in the day on Saturday. You’ll find them along Erie Street South, a few blocks south of...
MASSILLON, OH
Farm and Dairy

Fixer upper on 8.5 acres and misc.

Portage Co. – Randolph Twp. Also Selling: Horse Trailer Military Trunks & Appliances. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. Location: 1798 SCHROEDER RD., MOGADORE, OH 44260. Visit www.kikoauctions.com for more details. AUCTION BY ORDER OF: RAF Inc. AUCTIONEERS/REALTORS: Ashley Ritchey, 330-495-3474. or ashley@kikocompany.com and Randy Compton,. 330-704-5702...
MOGADORE, OH
Farm and Dairy

Self service car wash, 5 bays, and misc.

Canton City – Stark Co. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder. LOCATION: 1707 6th St. SW, Canton, OH 44706. Visit www.kikoauctions.com for full details.
CANTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy