Dalton Local officials discuss upcoming renovation projects

MARION—-Chad Parks of Marion Whirlpool released the following announcement to Crawford County Now:. “Our 15,000 U.S. manufacturing employees in our nine plants across the U.S. have been working tirelessly to meet consumer needs. Like other companies across the globe, Whirlpool Corporation is impacted by supply chain disruptions and constraints. To align our production schedule to the current environment, we have scheduled down days for all hourly employees at our Marion operations on Thursday, May 26 and May 31 – June 3. We are focused on overcoming these challenges and to provide for our consumers who need our appliances more than ever to clean, cook and provide proper food and medicine storage in their homes.”

MARION, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO