A Holmes County chocolate maker is recalling certain peanut butter products because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The recall at Walnut Creek’s Coblentz Chocolate Company is a direct result of the J.M. Smucker Company’s Jif Peanut Butter recall. Coblentz Chocolate officials say the company has ceased using Jif Peanut Butter in its production at this time, and that to date no illnesses have been reported. The products included in the recall were sold between November 12th of last year and this past Saturday, and include lot numbers 1315 through 2140. A full list of the recalled products can be found on the company’s website. Consumers who bought any of the recalled items are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

HOLMES COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO