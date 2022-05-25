ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Mason Rudolph Believe He Holds Upper Hand in QB Battle

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02wwL0_0fpkZpdT00

Experience is key for the Pittsburgh Steelers fifth-year quarterback.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a three-way quarterback competition this summer that includes Mason Rudolph, Mitchell Trubisky and first-round pick Kenny Pickett. But Rudolph believes he comes in with the upper hand due to his time in Pittsburgh.

Rudolph spoke with media following the opening day of Organized Team Activities and said he feels he does fit Matt Canada's offensive scheme, and his time with the team gives him the advantage.

"I'm going into my fifth spring here. Experience is a big advantage," Rudolph said. "Just comfortability with the building, with Pittsburgh, my teammates, with the offense. Yes, it is."

Leaving Day 1 of camp, the Steelers' QB rotation featured Rudolph second, but the fifth-year passer isn't worried about where they stand now.

"I think it's going to change a lot," Rudolph said. "Today, we were pretty evenly split. The repetitions are not up to me. Whatever coach [Mike] Sullivan and Canada, and Mike Tomlin want to divvy out to me, I'm going to make then most out of this thing."

Rudolph understood all offseason that the Steelers would bring guys in to compete at quarterback. And despite the signing of Trubisky and the selections of Pickett and Chris Oladokun, he believes his shot is still here.

"I don't think it's disappointing," Rudolph said. "Everything that I want is still in front of me. I still have an opportunity to compete to be a starter."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Gave Us Plenty at Day 1 of OTAs

Steelers to Name Omar Khan Next GM

Steelers to Hire Andy Weidl as Assistant GM

Steelers Open OTAs With LG Competition

Mitchell Trubisky Welcomes Kenny Pickett Competition

Steelers QBs Reflect on First Practice Without Dwayne Haskins

Stephon Tuitt Absent to Start OTAs, But Expected to Return

Kevin Dotson Confirms Mitchell Trubisky is Steelers Starting QB

Report Shows Dwayne Haskins Was Drunk, on Ketamine at Time of Death

Comments / 6

Related
FanSided

Steelers: 3 worst moves of the 2022 offseason

The Steelers still have a roster capable of making the playoffs this season, but these three offseason mistakes could really haunt Pittsburgh. The success or failure of Kenny Pickett is going to ultimately define this offseason for the Steelers. That doesn’t mean Pittsburgh didn’t do a lot more roster work. Quietly, Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh brain trust did a lot of heavy lifting.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Colin Kaepernick’s signing status with Raiders after ‘positive’ workout

Colin Kaepernick impressed the Las Vegas Raiders in his offseason workout. His first step back in returning to the NFL was a small one but was still important. Although Kaepernick did well in the workout, he still has yet to make it back to the NFL. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, no deal is imminent from the Raiders. With Derek Carr, Jarrett Stidham and Nick Mullens already occupying the Raiders quarterback spots on the depth chart, there is no clear spot for Kap. Still, according to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, he still has enough left in the tank to make it back.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Spring Township, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
ClutchPoints

Steelers’ Chase Claypool speaks out on Diontae Johnson’s absence from OTAs

The Pittsburgh Steelers have kicked off NFL offseason OTAs, though there’s been one very noticeable absence: wide receiver Diontae Johnson. A report emerged in April that Johnson, who is coming off the best season of his career, was seeking a new contract. The star wideout took to Twitter to dispute the report, though his absence from the team’s voluntary workouts earlier- and now OTAs as well- is certainly noticeable. Fellow receiver Chase Claypool spoke about Johnson’s absence on Thursday, per Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Trade Proposal Between Packers and Steelers Sends OTAs “No Show” Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been at the center of trade talks surrounding their wide receivers all off-season. After losing out on nearly every quarterback sweep stakes this off-season, Pittsburgh went a different direction. The only thing that stands between Pittsburgh and a full rebuild is first round draft pick Kenny Pickett. The QB was taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of the University of Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

New Steelers WR Reveals Why He Used To "Hate" The Franchise

In April, the Pittsburgh Steelers claimed wide receiver Miles Boykin off waivers. Although he now plays in the Steel City, he recently revealed that he wasn't always fond of the franchise. Boykin actually said he hated Pittsburgh early on his career, but there's a reason why he felt this way....
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfl#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Organized Team Activities
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Pumps The Brakes On Colin Kaepernick's Return

Colin Kaepernick was given a huge opportunity with the Las Vegas Raiders this past week. The shunned NFL quarterback got to tryout with the Raiders and now, it is believed that he has a real chance of being signed thanks to an impressive showing during the workout. Kaepernick was throwing dimes to receives and he seemed nimble enough to stand in the pocket. Needless to say, Kap has remained in good shape over the last six years.
NFL
Yardbarker

Vegas: Packers are One of The Favorites to Sign Seven Time Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

Even after acquiring three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers could find themselves benefiting from signing a veteran wide receiver. Adding one more weapon for Rodgers could be beneficial for two reasons. It could help bridge the gap between the rookies their progression. Julio Jones could also be the missing piece for a 2022 Super Bowl run.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett New Favorite to Win Rookie of the Year

Throughout the entire 2022 draft season, scouts labeled Kenny Pickett as the most "NFL ready" among the crop of quarterback prospects that declared. And that impression of Pickett hasn't changed since the Pittsburgh Steelers used their first-round pick on the former Pitt signal-caller. The online sports betting service FanDuel has...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says he’ll attend OTAs: ‘Find something else to talk about’

Quarterback Lamar Jackson tweeted Friday that he plans to attend the Ravens’ organized team activities, lashing out at an NFL analyst who questioned why Jackson would miss the first week of the team’s voluntary practices. “This part of OTAs is Voluntary my Guy,” Jackson wrote, responding to a video in which NBC analyst and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms said he didn’t understand why a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Former Packers Quarterback Signs with Baltimore Ravens

The Green Bay Packers have been fortunate to have relatively steady quarterback play for the past 30 years. Aside from two season-ending injuries to Aaron Rodgers, the Packers’ starter on every Sunday has been either Brett Favre or Rodgers himself. However, during those injury seasons, the Packers trotted out several less than stellar quarterbacks. One of those, Brett Hundley, has found a new home with the Baltimore Ravens.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Lose Another Free Agent to the Las Vegas Raiders

The Green Bay Packers famously traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first and second round pick in this year’s NFL Draft. The Packers used these picks to select Quay Walker and trade up for wide receiver Christian Watson. Joining Adams in Las Vegas is last season’s Packers special teams coordinator, Maurice Drayton. Drayton is a special teams assistant with the team. Ironically, last year’s special teams coordinator and interim head coach for the Raiders, Rich Bisaccia, is now the special teams coordinator for the Green Bay Packers. Recently, another Packers free agent, Tyler Lancaster, decided to leave Green Bay for the desert.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Reacts to Melvin Gordon Skipping Practice

Monday marked the launch of Phase 3 of the Denver Broncos' offseason program — and with it, the on-field incorporation of veterans and rookies for the first time in 2022. But because this phase remains voluntary, there were several notable players missing in action at the UC Health Training Center. Some, such as outside linebacker Randy Gregory, who underwent March shoulder surgery, couldn't practice for medical reasons. Others, like safety Kareem Jackson, who was attending his daughter's graduation, had understandable family obligations.
DENVER, CO
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
626K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy