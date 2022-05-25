ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

VOTE: Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley High School Students Make TikToks For Zip Code Day

By Connor Kenney
I-Rock 93.5
I-Rock 93.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The City of Bettendorf is getting ready to celebrate a very special day, Zip Code Day! This Friday is May 27th, 2022, or abbreviated, 5-27-22 which is Bettendorf's zip code. Ahead of Bettendorf's Zip Code Day, the Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department asked students from Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf high schools...

irock935.com

Comments / 0

