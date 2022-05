ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- Due to the Memorial Day Holiday observance Monday, May 30, 2022, City garbage pick-up will change. Residents who normally have their garbage picked up on Monday are reminded to have their garbage out for pick up by 7:00 A.M., Tuesday. Both Monday and Tuesday’s garbage will be picked up Tuesday. Recycling remaining on the normal five day schedule. Dependable Sanitation will be picking up recyclables on Monday.

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO