Aberdeen, SD

Aberdeen Central Football Coach Resigns After Single Season

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABERDEEN, SD – An unexpected change is coming to the sidelines of the Aberdeen Central football squad as Head Coach Scott Svendsen has resigned after a single season at the helm. Svendsen’s resignation was accepted by the Aberdeen school board this week. Svendsen explained that while...

NSU’s Tanner Berg Grabs the Gold in His Final DII Competition

ALLENDALE, MI (NSUWolves.com) – Tanner Berg became the first Northern State men’s National Champion in the hammer throw Thursday, competing at the 2022 NCAA National Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Berg entered the championships with the top throw in the nation and defended that placing with the first National Championship of his career.
ABERDEEN, SD
Milbank Falls to Aurora in Amateur Baseball

AURORA, SD (GC.com) – Baseball. Milbank’s gloves did them in as the Aces picked up a win over the Firechiefs, 10-2, on the back of eight Milbank errors. Aurora only out-hit Milbank 8-5 in the contest. Brady Krause led the ‘chiefs w/ 3H and an RBI, while Dom Boerger plated the other run for Milbank. Krause also tossed 6inn and whiffed six.
AURORA, SD
Brown County Commissioner Mike Wiese running for a 7th term

ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- Brown County Commissioner Mike Wiese is running for his seventh term as a Commissioner for Brown County. Wiese will be on the Legislative Task Force dealing with regional jails & correctional facilities. He talks about what that committee will work on. Wiese comments on the issue of regional...
BROWN COUNTY, SD
SD Volunteer firefighters helping with forest fires in Colorado

DURANGO, C.O.(DRGNews)- Three volunteer firefighters from Fort Pierre and one from Britton are in Colorado helping to fight a wildfire. Fort Pierre Assistant Chief Tye Odden says they are in the southwestern part of Colorado, not far from the New Mexico state border. As of Friday morning, he says the...
COLORADO STATE
Aberdeen City Council to interview candidates for Finance Officer June 1st

ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- On Wednesday, June 1st, the Aberdeen City Council will be conducting an executive session to interview candidates for the new Finance Officer. The session will begin at 8:15am. A decision could be made following the executive session. That vote will be made public if a decision is made that day.
ABERDEEN, SD
Aberdeen Fire rescue responds to restaurant fire

ABERDEEN, S.D. –On May 25, 2022 at 10:37AM, Aberdeen Fire Rescue was dispatched to a restaurant fire in the 1100 block of 6th Ave SW. Upon arrival crews noted smoke coming from the building. Crews made entry and found heavy smoke and heat throughout the structure. The main fire was found in the kitchen area and had spread to the adjoining wall. The fire was extinguished. The structure was ventilated and crews began overhaul to ensure no additional fire was present. Due to limited access, trucks had to park on 6th Ave. Aberdeen Police Department along with Aberdeen Public Works assisted with traffic control and barricades to ensure safety of crews and motorists. Northwestern energy and Aberdeen Public Works secured utilities. There were also several 20 lb propane tanks on the exterior of the building that were removed by Agtegra. The building suffered heat and smoke damage throughout. There were no injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
ABERDEEN, SD
Councilwoman Tiffany Langer following lawsuit filed against the City Council dealing with her residency

ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- Earlier this week the Aberdeen City Council was sued by two residents dealing with the issue of Councilwoman Tiffany Langer’s residency in the Southeast District in Aberdeen. Councilwoman Tiffany Langer has released the following statement:. “I’d like to publicly address the lawsuit that has been brought...
ABERDEEN, SD

