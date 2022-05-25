Aberdeen Central Football Coach Resigns After Single Season

ABERDEEN, S.D. –On May 25, 2022 at 10:37AM, Aberdeen Fire Rescue was dispatched to a restaurant fire in the 1100 block of 6th Ave SW. Upon arrival crews noted smoke coming from the building. Crews made entry and found heavy smoke and heat throughout the structure. The main fire was found in the kitchen area and had spread to the adjoining wall. The fire was extinguished. The structure was ventilated and crews began overhaul to ensure no additional fire was present. Due to limited access, trucks had to park on 6th Ave. Aberdeen Police Department along with Aberdeen Public Works assisted with traffic control and barricades to ensure safety of crews and motorists. Northwestern energy and Aberdeen Public Works secured utilities. There were also several 20 lb propane tanks on the exterior of the building that were removed by Agtegra. The building suffered heat and smoke damage throughout. There were no injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO