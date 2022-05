MONACO -- On his home track, where he cycles from his apartment to the course, Charles Leclerc hopes to finish for the first time and reclaim the Formula One points lead. Leclerc was scheduled to lead the field from pole Sunday in the Monaco Grand Prix the same position he was in a year ago. But he never even started the race because he crashed his Ferrari at the end of qualifying and the car couldn't be repaired in time for him to compete.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO