German union IG Metall calls on steel workers to hold warning strike

BERLIN, May 25 (Reuters) - German union IG Metall is calling for steel industry workers to hold a warning strike after employers did not meet its request for a permanent wage increase in a second round of talks.

The warning strikes are set to begin on June 1.

IG Metall is demanding an 8.2% pay rise for workers and has rejected employers' offer of a one-off payment of 2,100 euros.

"Despite difficult conditions, employees have ensured lasting stability in companies over the past few years and made the good profits of the past year possible. Now they also want to be permanently involved in the good economic situation," said Knut Giesler, head of IG Metall in North-Rhine Westphalia and leader of negotiations in northwest Germany.

Steelmakers such as Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE), Salzgitter (SZGG.DE) and ArcelorMittal (MT.LU) have profited from high prices during the COVID-19 pandemic but are themselves battling rising energy and raw material costs.

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; writing by Miranda Murray; editing by Jason Neely

