This Million-Dollar New Jersey Home Looks Like A Reality TV Show House

Ahh yes! I am writing about food. What else is new?! Seriously, I am on my way to becoming 600lbs. I have to get a grip, but what Jersey Shore restaurants have to offer is too good to pass up. However, I am going on a cruise in a month, so I might have to start eating and writing about salads. Instead of the best chicken fingers in New Jersey, I'll have to write about the best salads in New Jersey.

3 DAYS AGO