Reebok launches new adaptive footwear line with Zappos

NEW YORK — Everyone deserves a shoe that's functional, fashionable and inclusive. Reebok's latest release embodies all three.

The athletic brand has partnered with online shoe retailer Zappos to release brand new adaptive shoes for individuals with disabilities.

In an Instagram post introducing the line, the company shared that the goal of its latest Fit to Fit collection was to provide functional products that don't compromise style or performance.

"Each model within the collection offers enhanced features to help anybody with any body gain more independence in whatever they do," the company wrote.

The collection includes the Club MEMT Parafit, a stylish pick that works for everyday wear. The shoe has a medial zip closure, a wider low-cut design for easy mobility and a removable sockliner.

There's also the Nanoflex Parafit TR, which has a lightweight mesh upper, medial zip closure and a heel pull tab, making it easier to slip on.

Both shoes are available in a variety of colorways and a wide range of sizes.

In addition to the launch of the new Fit to Fit collection, Reebok and Zappos are also donating 750 pairs of adult shoes to athletes participating in the 2022 Special Olympic USA Games, which will be held June 5-12, to ensure they have what they need to succeed.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.