The St. Louis Blues were eliminated from the postseason with a second-round loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday, putting the team's focus on the offseason. St. Louis is only a few years removed from winning the Stanley Cup in 2019, but the past couple of seasons have seen disappointing endings with first-round playoff losses in both 2020 and 2021.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO