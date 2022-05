Actor Jay Ellis made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night! I was actually up to watch his segment and he shared a lot about filming Top Gun Maverick! If there is one thing you do this Memorial Day weekend, that is to go check out this flick, it was the BEST movie I seen in a very long time and its long, I will warn you now but you don’t even pay attention to that because it’s just that good!

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO