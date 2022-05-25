PAB Accuses City Council of Trying to Take Over

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — If you live in the Flower City, chances are you're renting your home. And half of Rochester renters live in substandard housing. This is an issue I’ve been investigating for months. While touring rentals I've seen everything from rodents to roof leaks to rotting floors. Some renters tell me they've been trying to get their homes repaired for years, and the city has done little more than cite violations and issue fines.

