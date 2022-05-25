PAB Accuses City Council of Trying to Take Over
Rochester's Police Accountability Board is accusing the City Council of trying to take it over. In an open letter on...wham1180.iheart.com
The PAB has shown themselves to be unprepared to take on the task that they allege is so desperately needed. The have accomplished nothing but build a drain on the economy, with no end yet in sight. The PAB should be disbanded immediately, and their salaries revoked.
