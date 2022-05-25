ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PAB Accuses City Council of Trying to Take Over

Cover picture for the articleRochester's Police Accountability Board is accusing the City Council of trying to take it over. In an open letter on...

Robert Lawrenz
3d ago

The PAB has shown themselves to be unprepared to take on the task that they allege is so desperately needed. The have accomplished nothing but build a drain on the economy, with no end yet in sight. The PAB should be disbanded immediately, and their salaries revoked.

13 WHAM

Second arrest in Park Avenue murder investigation

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - A second person is now facing charges in connection to a fatal stabbing on Park Avenue in Rochester in 2021. Police say Keith Arnold, 26, was stabbed to death following a fight outside a business on Park Avenue on June 7. Morris L. Jones Jr., 27,...
13 WHAM

Rochester students take to streets: 'We want peace'

Rochester, N.Y. — There have been 115 shooting incidents - claiming 21 lives - in Rochester this year. On Friday, Rochester City School District School 2 held their annual peace parade. Students and staff marched around the Reynolds Street school to promote peace on the city's west side.
iheart.com

School 17 Staff on Leave After Alleged Racist Text Exchange

Rochester school Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small says several staff members at School 17 have been placed on leave for exchanging text messages with racist and demeaning comments about students. Myers-Small says she's horrified by the language, and she says the district will use all forms of available discipline, including possible firing.
WHEC TV-10

Consumer Investigation: This Rochester Renter had a soccer ball-sized hole in her ceiling. She says the city did little

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — If you live in the Flower City, chances are you're renting your home. And half of Rochester renters live in substandard housing. This is an issue I’ve been investigating for months. While touring rentals I've seen everything from rodents to roof leaks to rotting floors. Some renters tell me they've been trying to get their homes repaired for years, and the city has done little more than cite violations and issue fines.
Conor Dwyer
News 8 WROC

Man stabbed, carjacked in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department received reports Friday evening of a vehicle that had been stolen in the area of Lake Avenue and Glenwood Avenue in Rochester. Upon their arrival, officers located a man who had been stabbed. The RPD says the victim is a 44-year-old man from Gates and that he […]
WHEC TV-10

Two arrested after officers pursue stolen car

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police are investigating after a car chase and subsequent foot pursuit ensued Friday evening. Around 7 p.m. officers were in the area of Dewey Avenue and Alameda Street when they noticed a stolen vehicle on the roadway. Police say the vehicle had been stolen at gunpoint on Thursday at approximately 5:50 p.m. in the area of Fillingham Drive.
News 8 WROC

Greece man crashed into building, arrested after fight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department was called to a motor vehicle crash late Saturday morning on N Goodman Street near Randolph Street in Rochester. Officers said a vehicle crashed into a building and caused minor damages to the building. After the crash, a fight took place. Officers arrested a 25-year-old man from […]
WNBF News Radio 1290

Another Threat to a New York School Posted on Social Media

While copy-cat crimes are typical following high-profile news events, Police are reporting a couple disturbing incidents involving schools in New York in May 25. In the Rochester area, New York State Police were notified of a social media post by a 17-year-old Gananda High School student posing with what appeared to be an assault weapon. That student is charged with felony Making a Terroristic Threat.
iheart.com

2nd Suspect Arrested in Fatal Rochester Stabbing

A suspect in a homicide last June on Park Avenue is expected to make his first court appearance this morning. The U.S. Marshals fugitive task force arrested 25-year-old Michael Jones yesterday in Rochester. He's charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Keith Arnold outside the Dragonfly Tavern. Another...
FingerLakes1.com

Ontario County woman cited after traffic stop

Police cited a Hall woman following a traffic stop. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department ticketed Deanna R. Webster, 51, of Hall for having a suspended license. Webster was observed driving on Elm Street while having a suspended NYS driver’s license. Webster will appear in...
iheart.com

Officials Urge Armory To Cancel Tour Stop in Rochester

Monroe County Legislature President Sabrina Lamar is condemning the scheduled visit to Rochester of the "Reawaken America" tour. She says it will feature some of the most divisive speakers in America today, and a "who's who of far-right religious extremists, Trump aides, QAnon conspiracy theorists" and others. She also says the alleged Buffalo shooter espoused some of those ideas. The tour is led by former General Michael Flynn, who was convicted of lying to the FBI about conversations with Russia. It's scheduled for the Main Street Armory in August, and Lamar says the owner of the venue should cancel it.
WHEC TV-10

Man convicted of manslaughter for 2020 shooting in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A Monroe County Judge has convicted a 34-year-old man of manslaughter for a Rochester shooting death in August of 2020. Jamil Knox was found guilty of shooting Alondo Lathrop, Jr. in the back and neck while he was riding his bike on Wabash Street near North Goodman.
