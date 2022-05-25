ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

New Hampshire elected leaders react to the Texas school shooting

By New Hampshire Public Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Tonight as we attempt to process the unspeakable tragedy that has...

3 new deaths in New Hampshire attributed to COVID-19, officials say

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported more than 500 new cases on Friday. Officials announced 536 cases for Thursday and several more for previous days. The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in the state is 546. There are now 4,544 current, known COVID-19 cases in New...
WBUR

Supreme Court could soon weaken gun laws in several states, including Mass.

The latest mass shootings in southwest Texas and Buffalo saddened Greg Gibson of Gloucester, who knows first hand the grief and trauma families are suffering. Gibson lost his son, Galen, in a shooting at Simon's Rock College in western Massachusetts 30 years ago. And he believes the country needs stronger gun control laws to prevent future tragedies.
Republican candidate for Maine House apologizing for offensive post

A Republican candidate for the Maine House of Representatives is apologizing for pushing a debunked conspiracy theory about the Texas school shooter. Heather Anne Sprague is running for House District 43, which represents Cushing, Thomaston, and other parts of the Midcoast. On Wednesday, she posted a false claim on Facebook...
Is It Illegal to Drive Barefoot in New Hampshire?

Alright, I don't want to out myself here. But there is nothing more liberating than stepping off the beach and driving home with bare feet. When your car windows are down and the sun is beaming down on your arms and there are still a few grains of sand stuck between your toesies, all feels right in the world.
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Lawmakers Respond To Texas School Shooting

A shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas has claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults. It is the deadliest school shooting since Sandy Hook, the 2012 elementary school shooting that left 26 dead in Newtown, Connecticut. 20 children died in that mass shooting. Lawmakers across the...
NHPR

Some victims' families say Texas police didn't do enough to save their children

The most basic fact of the mass shooting in Texas is the timeline - what happened, for how long and in what order. Days later, we do not have a definite timeline. And Texas authorities have given contradictory accounts. There's no consistent explanation for why the attacker remained in the school for up to an hour. Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro wants the FBI to step in here.
‘We are not OK’: Newtown vigil offers solidarity with Uvalde after Texas school shooting

People across Newtown gathered at a vigil Thursday evening to offer solidarity with people in Uvalde, Texas, the scene of this week’s mass shooting at an elementary school. The Texas shooting – in which 19 students and two teachers were killed – resonated deeply in Newtown, where 20 children and six adults were killed in 2012 in a mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
Virginia leaders, school systems issue statements on Texas school shooting

Virginia leaders and school systems issued statements after Tuesday’s elementary school mass shooting in Texas:. “Our hearts are with Uvalde, Texas. Yesterday’s events have many of us feeling uneasy and uncertain, including our students. We want to remind families that we have resources on our website to help parents and guardians have conversations about difficult events.”
New Hampshire security expert: We must train our kids to be thinkers

MANCHESTER, N.H. — There are harrowing images of terrified parents after at least 19 children and two adults were killed in ashooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. One expert in New Hampshire said we can best keep our kids safe by training them for today's threats. Joseph...
The N.H. News Recap for May 27, 2022: The latest on gun laws, COVID levels and more

New Hampshire is seeing another COVID surge, but public health officials are wading through murky data in their efforts to respond to the virus. At the State House, Republicans are seeking to block local enforcement of federal gun laws amid renewed calls for reform. And some New Hampshire school districts have been inundated with Right-to-Know requests, many of them related to hot-button political and social issues.
These Are the 20 Most Populated New Hampshire Towns

A recent look into the 20 least populated towns in all of New Hampshire uncovered some information that was quite interesting. For instance, it turned out that the least-populated town in all of New Hampshire was the two-person town of Livermore. The area was once a thriving small community, but is now a wooded ghost town. Only structural remnants and varying debris remain from the place that once was.
Gov. Baker vetoes immigrant license access bill

BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday vetoed a bill making immigrants without legal status eligible to seek state-issued driver’s licenses, saying the Registry of Motor Vehicles, an agency that he oversees, doesn’t have the ability to verify the identities of potential applicants. Following years of advocacy...
Texas grocery chain donates $500,000 to those affected by the Uvalde shooting

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. In the wake of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, people around the country have stepped up and offered resources and support to those in need. H-E-B, the beloved Texas grocery chain, is no exception. Yesterday the company announced it will be donating $500,000 to those affected by the shooting. The company is also giving people the option to donate via its website or through its delivery app. The company's nonprofit arm, the Spirit of Giving Fund, will then disburse those donations. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
New Hampshire officials announce 7 new COVID-19 deaths in past week

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced seven people died of COVID-19 in the past week. Of those deaths, three were reported on Thursday. DHHS reported there were 3,920 known positive COVID-19 test results between Thursday, May 19 and Wednesday, May 25. Officials...
Virginia lawmakers, officials react to Texas elementary school shooting that killed at least 21

After the tragic shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed at least 21 people, lawmakers and leaders across the country and reacting to the news. The Robb Elementary School shooting, which happened in Uvalde, Texas, took the lives of at least 19 students and two adults. The gunman, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was reportedly killed by authorities.
2 more arrests far from Vermont in a murder-for-hire case

Serhat Gumrukcu, 39, of Los Angeles and Berk Eratay, 35, of Las Vegas were both taken into custody Tuesday on charges related to the 2018 death of Gregory Davis of Danville. Two other people were charged in the case last month. Read the story on VTDigger here: 2 more arrests far from Vermont in a murder-for-hire case.
What's the best campground in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. Summer is right around the corner! And we want to make the most of it this year by taking advantage of New Hampshire's great outdoors. But with so many places to go...
Shooting suspect returns after fleeing to Puerto Rico

Manchester, NH — The suspect in the shooting incident on March 27 in the area of Cedar and Chestnut Street that left one injured with multiple gunshot wounds is being arraigned on Friday in Hillsborough Superior Court North. Investigations revealed that the suspect, 19-year-old Eduardo Vazquez Rivera, fled after the incident and was eventually located in Puerto Rico by the U.S. Marshal Service.
