ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

No permanent eye damage but no Tour de France for Girmay

By Patrick Fletcher
Cycling News
Cycling News
 3 days ago

Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) has been cleared of any permanent vision damage but is not yet able to resume training or racing.

The Tour de France is not part of the Eritrean's comeback plans, as he makes the World Championships in Australia the focus of the second part of his season.

Biniam Girmay suffered an eye injury when opening the celebratory bottle of Prosecco after winning stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia . The cork flew out and hit his left eye, causing a haemorrhage in the anterior chamber.

After a trip to hospital and overnight checks, it was decided he was not fit to start stage 11 and his Giro was over straight after his breakthrough as the first Black African rider to win a Grand Tour stage.

Read more

Giro d'Italia: Biniam Girmay becomes first Black African rider to win a Grand Tour stage

Girmay taken to hospital after capturing historic victory at the Giro d'Italia

How to watch the 2022 Giro d'Italia – Live streaming

On Tuesday, a week after the accident , Girmay underwent a new medical screening near his team's base in Belgium. It was determined that the eye had not healed enough to return to the bike, but that it should be possible within the next 10 days.

"I am feeling better but I am not able to ride my bike just yet. Fortunately, I will not have any after-effects and this makes me happy," Girmay said. "I would like to thank the doctors for the good advice and my team for the support."

With a full recovery on the cards, attention turns to a possible comeback for the emerging Eritrean star, who also won Gent-Wevelgem in the spring. There had been speculation that he could switch schedules and make his Tour de France debut but it appears he will stick to the originally-planned structure of his season.

Girmay did similar in the spring in resisting calls for him to ride the Tour of Flanders following his Gent-Wevelgem triumph, instead returning to Eritrea as planned.

"I hope to be able to race soon and resume my race program after some rest at home in Asmara, as it was scheduled before the start of the season," Girmay said.

Team director Aike Visbeek confirmed that the Tour de France was not on the cards to Belgian newspapers at the Tour of Norway.

"The Tour de France is not an option either. Maybe next year," Visbeek said, indicating that planned appearances at the Brussels Cycling Classic and Ronde van Limburg at the start of June had been cancelled.

Girmay is expected to return to Europe for the Tour de Pologne at the end of July before building towards the Worlds in Australia, which take place on a hilly course that could suit versatile fast-finishers of his ilk.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#Editor Europe#Trail Running#The Tour De France#Eritrean#The Giro D Italia#Black African#Grand Tour
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Norway
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Cycling News

Cycling News

1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Providing news, race results, tech, live race coverage, interviews and more, Cyclingnews is the first port of call for any passionate cycling fan.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy